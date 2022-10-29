Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Rams Volleyball, Mens & Women’s Soccer, & Field Hockey All In Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s soccer, volleyball and women’s soccer teams are set to compete in this week’s Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournaments, while the field hockey team is set to compete in the Little East Conference (LEC) Championship Tournament. The men’s...
Keefe Tech Wins Division 2 State Vocational Championship
WRENTHAM – The Keefe Technical High School boys cross-country team won the Division 2 State Vocational Championship today, October 31 in Wrentham. The Broncos won with 71 points. Connor Bingham led the Flyers finishing third overall in 18:06 minutes. “Connor Bingham ran a strong race, and did a great...
Framingham State Men’s Soccer Completes Undefeated Conference Season & Secures Top Seed in MASCAC Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – Four different Framingham State soccer players scored en route to a 5-0 win over Fitchburg State in MASCAC action on senior day at Maple Street Field. Prior to the contest the Rams honored the seniors playing in their final season for the Rams: Jake Hartshorn, Bryce Nardizzi, Sherak Ayamga, Jared Nardizzi & Brian Sullivan.
Framingham State Wins Season Opener at Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s ice hockey team opened up their 2022-23 season with a 4-2 win over Southern New Hampshire in non-conference action Saturday evening at Loring Arena. It was the home and season opener for the Rams who are now 1-0. Southern New Hampshire falls...
Clockers Seeded #6 in the Division 3 Tournament
ASHLAND – The Clockers girls volleyball team is seeded #6 out of 38 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Ashland High girls volleyball team finished the regular season with a record of 11-9 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The Clockers will play the...
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham Defeats Chelsea on Senior Day
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team easily defeated a small Chelsea High squad on Sunday afternoon at Bowditch Field. It was the final regular season game for the Flyers, so the seniors on the team were honored before the start of the game. Framingham High with the...
Natick Seeded #15 in MIAA Division 1 Tournament
NATICK – The Natick High girls volleyball team is seeded #15 out of 34 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 11-5 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The #1 seed is the Tigers of...
Framingham Freshman Finishes 10th at Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished in 10th place overall out of 80 runners at the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Lamakina’s time was 19:05.6 minutes. The winner was Brookline High senior Camille Jordan who crossed the finish line at 17:56.2. Brookline...
Framingham State Football Retains Kelley Cup with Victory over Mass. Maritime on Homecoming at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team celebrated Homecoming Saturday and retained the Kelley Cup with a 34-10 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) matchup at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Framingham State evens its record at 4-4 and 3-3 in the...
Framingham High Gridiron Club Selling Old Football Jerseys
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is discarding old football jerseys, since new ones were purchased. The FHS Gridiron Club is offering the opportunity to purchase an old football jersey. Current athletes and alumni can get a jersey with their number to remember their high school careers. The FHS Gridiron...
Framingham To Host New Bedford Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football program did not make the playoffs, but their season continues. The Flyers will host New Bedford High on Saturday at noon at Bowditch Field. Framingham is 1-7 this season. Admission to the game is free, but students must bring an ID. The final...
Framingham High Wins Natick Invitation Competition
NATICK – The Framingham High varsity cheerleaders won the Natick Invitational cheer competition on Saturday, October 29 at Natick High. Not only did the Flyers win first place for varsity in their division, but they were crowned grand champions. The grand champion is the squad with the highest score...
Burgess Wins Bay State Conference Championship Meet; Natick Finishes Third Overall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham senior Sam Burgess, one of the top runners in the country, won the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Burgess crossed the finish line in 15:13.2 minutes. Brookline and Newton North tied with 48 points in the team competition. Natick was third with...
Framingham Finishes 5th at Bay State Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished fifth at the Bay State Conference meet. The Flyers scored 164 points. Natick finished sixth with 133 points. Wellesley won the meet with 618 points. Framingham finished 7th in the medley relay in 2:01.11 minutes. Swimmers were Emma...
UPDATED: Framingham High Wins First-Ever NESBA Marching Band Championship
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School marching band & color guard won its first-ever New England Scholastic Band Association championship yesterday, October 30 at Reading Memorial High School. The Flyers won first place, and earned a platinum medal, with a score of 95.3. Framingham has only received a platinum medal...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 31, 2022
The City of Framingham does not set trick or treat hours. Families can go trick or treating when they wish. AAA offers safety tips for tonight and motorists should slow down and watch for children trick or treating tonight. 2. In case you missed it on Friday, the Mayor announced...
Doris Fleming Cialdea, 84
ASHLAND – Doris Fleming Cialdea, 84 of Milford formerly of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late James and Susan MacGregor and wife of the late Giulio P. Cialdea who died in 1985. Doris was active...
Kathleen (Mehlman) Czajka, 66
ASHLAND – Kathleen, Kathy (Mehlman) Czajka, 66, of Milford and formerly, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home, after a brief illness. She was born in Framingham to her loving parents, her mother Helen (Malloy) Smith, her father, Arthur Mehlman, and later cared...
Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81
MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
Claire T. Higgins, 96
ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
