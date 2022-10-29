ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Keefe Tech Wins Division 2 State Vocational Championship

WRENTHAM – The Keefe Technical High School boys cross-country team won the Division 2 State Vocational Championship today, October 31 in Wrentham. The Broncos won with 71 points. Connor Bingham led the Flyers finishing third overall in 18:06 minutes. “Connor Bingham ran a strong race, and did a great...
WRENTHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Men’s Soccer Completes Undefeated Conference Season & Secures Top Seed in MASCAC Tournament

FRAMINGHAM – Four different Framingham State soccer players scored en route to a 5-0 win over Fitchburg State in MASCAC action on senior day at Maple Street Field. Prior to the contest the Rams honored the seniors playing in their final season for the Rams: Jake Hartshorn, Bryce Nardizzi, Sherak Ayamga, Jared Nardizzi & Brian Sullivan.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Clockers Seeded #6 in the Division 3 Tournament

ASHLAND – The Clockers girls volleyball team is seeded #6 out of 38 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Ashland High girls volleyball team finished the regular season with a record of 11-9 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The Clockers will play the...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Freshman Finishes 10th at Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished in 10th place overall out of 80 runners at the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Lamakina’s time was 19:05.6 minutes. The winner was Brookline High senior Camille Jordan who crossed the finish line at 17:56.2. Brookline...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Football Retains Kelley Cup with Victory over Mass. Maritime on Homecoming at Bowditch Field

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team celebrated Homecoming Saturday and retained the Kelley Cup with a 34-10 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) matchup at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Framingham State evens its record at 4-4 and 3-3 in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham To Host New Bedford Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football program did not make the playoffs, but their season continues. The Flyers will host New Bedford High on Saturday at noon at Bowditch Field. Framingham is 1-7 this season. Admission to the game is free, but students must bring an ID. The final...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Wins Natick Invitation Competition

NATICK – The Framingham High varsity cheerleaders won the Natick Invitational cheer competition on Saturday, October 29 at Natick High. Not only did the Flyers win first place for varsity in their division, but they were crowned grand champions. The grand champion is the squad with the highest score...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Finishes 5th at Bay State Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished fifth at the Bay State Conference meet. The Flyers scored 164 points. Natick finished sixth with 133 points. Wellesley won the meet with 618 points. Framingham finished 7th in the medley relay in 2:01.11 minutes. Swimmers were Emma...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Doris Fleming Cialdea, 84

ASHLAND – Doris Fleming Cialdea, 84 of Milford formerly of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late James and Susan MacGregor and wife of the late Giulio P. Cialdea who died in 1985. Doris was active...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kathleen (Mehlman) Czajka, 66

ASHLAND – Kathleen, Kathy (Mehlman) Czajka, 66, of Milford and formerly, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home, after a brief illness. She was born in Framingham to her loving parents, her mother Helen (Malloy) Smith, her father, Arthur Mehlman, and later cared...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81

MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
MILFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Claire T. Higgins, 96

ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy