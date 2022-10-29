ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Lovebird Donuts Offering Vegan Treats and Coffee at First New Hampshire Location

Did someone say vegan donuts AND coffee? Count us in. This Friday, November 4, Lovebird Donuts will be opening its first New Hampshire location at 33 Vaughan Mall in Portsmouth. The original craft donut and coffee shop is based in Kittery, Maine, and recently celebrated two years of being among just a handful of plant-based donut shops in the country, according to their website.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMTW

Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border

DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
DOVER, NH
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Suburbs stymie new housing growth

A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Leavitt campaign filings show several donations above allowed limit

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The campaign for Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt has received some donations that are over the federal limit, but the campaign said there are explanations. Leavitt's campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has draw national attention and donations from across the...
MANCHESTER, NH
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Former Sears Building Sells and New Owner Mulls Potential

Newington, NH–The 127,058± SF retail building, former anchor for the Fox. Run Mall in Newington, NH, sold for $11.5 million. Kent White and Caitlin Burke of The Boulos Company represented the Seller, Seritage SRC Finance and worked with Atlantic Capital Partners as the listing brokers who also secured the buyers, UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC.
NEWINGTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA

When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Where is National Take Back Day on the Seacoast?

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, with the chance to dispose of unused or expired medications. The medications can be brought to a number of Seacoast police departments with no questions asked. Needles, syringes, lancets, or liquids will not be accepted. The biggest benefit of disposing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

