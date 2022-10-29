We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The theme of Week 8 in the NFL? Close matchups. Sunday and Monday’s slate of games include 10 of 13 matchups that have spreads of 3.5 points or less—last week that number was just four. That means players who log onto sports betting apps this weekend will have some tough decisions to make as they choose which side to bet on.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO