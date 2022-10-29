WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after gunfire was reported along Route 5 in West Springfield over the weekend. West Springfield Police said that a 911 call came into the department around 5:20 p.m. Sunday from a witness who reported a shooting on the northbound side of Route 5. The witness told police that they were traveling southbound on Route 5 and saw two cars traveling side-by-side in the opposite lane.

