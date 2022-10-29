Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Find Your Community at This New Climate Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
westernmassnews.com
Granville crews respond to Old Westfield Rd after rollover crash breaks utility pole
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Granville responded to Old Westfield Road Tuesday evening for reports of a rollover accident. According to Granville Police, the crash resulted in a broken utility pole. Officials said that Eversource is evaluating the damage to the pole and will notify police if road closures...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a traffic alert for people driving on I-91 Northbound. Officials are responding to a car fire in the area of I-391 in Chicopee. Traffic is moving very slow from exits 1 through 7 on the northbound side. There are also delays on...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to the Route 57 rotary Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail. According to Agawam Police, rotary traffic had been redirected to Route 57 westbound while crews worked to clear the disabled tractor trailer from the scene. Traffic diversions were...
westernmassnews.com
1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford
BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in Blandford. Mass. State Police said troopers from the Russell barracks were called to Beech Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Woodford, VT, lost control...
Car crushed under tractor-trailer in Chicopee crash on Burnett Rd. Tuesday
The entire front half of a car became mangled underneath a tractor-trailer during a crash in Chicopee early Tuesday morning, according to the Chicopee Police Department. A Chicopee Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries from the crash. Speed was also not a factor in the collision. At around...
westernmassnews.com
Hazmat crews respond to bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a Springfield bank on Tuesday. Springfield fire officials said they responded to TD Bank on Sumner Avenue for a reported white powder. The first crews on-scene determined that a tier one hazardous materials response was needed. The hazmat team investigation found that...
Car wedged underneath tractor-trailer on Burnett Rd. in Chicopee
Chicopee police are dealing with an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer this Tuesday morning.
Hazardous materials team called to TD Bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
A hazardous materials team had to be called to a Springfield bank on a report of a mysterious white powder Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post about nails on a road in Holyoke, causing damage to car tires, caught our attention, so went out to get answers and spoke exclusively with an impacted driver. Pamela Rivera told us she was driving her car on Canal Street in Holyoke...
Traffic: Bridge inspection on Bardwell Street in Belchertown
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing a bridge inspection on Tuesday.
TRAFFIC: Paving to be completed along Route 20 in Wilbraham
MassDOT announced it will be paving Route 20 from Interskate 91 Roller Rink to Rail Road Avenue.
Traffic: Truck crashed at Palmer exit
A truck crashed on the Palmer exit on Monday, causing traffic to back up.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating report of shots fired along Route 5 in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after gunfire was reported along Route 5 in West Springfield over the weekend. West Springfield Police said that a 911 call came into the department around 5:20 p.m. Sunday from a witness who reported a shooting on the northbound side of Route 5. The witness told police that they were traveling southbound on Route 5 and saw two cars traveling side-by-side in the opposite lane.
franklincountynow.com
Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident
(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
Eyewitness News
Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, the Holyoke school rezoning plans have now entered phase two, the West Springfield Police Department is looking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect, and there is no new billionaire after no one matched the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
School van involved in crash in Somers
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Corona St. for multi-garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Corona Street Sunday afternoon for reports of a multi-garage fire. No injuries are reported. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene after noticing a stack of dark smoke billowing into the sky from our Liberty Street station. Springfield Fire Captain...
franklincountynow.com
“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured
(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Comments / 0