Carscoops
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
Autoblog
2023 Kia Telluride First Drive Review: An established hit adds more to the menu
SAN ANTONIO — The Kia Telluride, along with its mostly-same-beneath-the-skin counterpart, the Hyundai Palisade, quickly caught our attention when it launched as an all-new nameplate for the 2020 model year. This new three-row SUV was a heavy hitter from the beginning, with good looks, sensible pricing and a wealth of content that bettered other brands. It quickly became popular, with thousands upon thousands of shrewd customers eagerly and intelligently spending their hard-earned dollars to put a Telluride in their driveways. Kia America Executive VP/COO Steve Center claims it’s internally referred to as the “Selluride.”
Autoblog
Jeep needs help with the Wagoneer S electric vehicle's official name
Jeep opened up about its continuing electrification plans in September, sharing details on three battery-electric models and one plug-in hybrid coming in the next two years. One of the EVs was called by its codename, Wagoneer S, Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles saying the "S" stands for "speed, striking, and sexy." Based on a Motor Trend report, we could also say the S stands for "Stumped," because Jeep doesn't have a name for the luxury mid-sizer. Brand president Christian Meunier told the magazine regarding a production name, "We have a few in the basket," but Jeep wants crowdsourced help to choose a handle. This won't be a free-for-all; as Ford did with the 2023 Mustang's new Nite Pony black accent package, Jeep will provide suggestions and direction as part of a contest expected to start in the coming month. With the EV's debut scheduled and reservations opening in early 2023, Meunier wants to crown a winner before the end of this year.
Autoblog
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept hotness revealed at SEMA 2022
Revealed a number of builds for this year’s SEMA Show, but it’s not done yet! This VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept joins the party today, and it’s one hot Jetta. Put together by Volkswagen’s California Design Center and aftermarket company RacingLine, this GLI is taking performance seriously. The looks draw us in first. Both the front and rear fenders are 0.8-inch wider than stock and feature additional venting. A new front bumper features larger air intakes, and the rear bumper has larger grille inserts, too. A new lower valance frames a sport muffler. Larger side skirts complete the wider and bigger look. A custom matte black wrap transitions to and from the Kings Red Metallic paint underneath it, and it sure does look good.
torquenews.com
Long Distances In The Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, Without Charging, Still Yield Good Fuel Economy
This past weekend I took my longest road trip yet in which I wasn’t able to charge my Kia Sorento Plug-In hybrid, much, while stopped en route. Out of 526 total miles of driving on this trip, I only covered about 10% of my total miles on electricity stored from the grid. This is a scenario many could find themselves in on a long cross country drive. But this also means my combined fuel economy was the lowest at any point in the last 13 months of ownership. So how bad was it?
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid are prime choices if you want to save gas. Check out which car will save you more money between fill ups. The post 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Toyota RAV4 Better Than the Hyundai Tucson?
The Toyota RAV4 is a popular small SUV. Is the RAV4 better than the Hyundai Tucson? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Better Than the Hyundai Tucson? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Hyundai Santa Fe spy photos show much boxier design
With its last complete redesign back in 2019, and a refresh just a couple years after, the Hyundai Santa Fe is coming due for a new generation. These spy shots seem to show that next-generation SUV, and it's going in a very different design direction from the current model. The...
Autoblog
1,204-hp Hennessey Venom 1200 is the new kingsnake
In 2019, Texas tuner Hennessey Performance did some open heart surgery on a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, swapping the supercharger on the Mustang's 5.2-liter Predator engine for two turbochargers. The result waved a fast goodbye to the GT500's stock 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. Available in two outputs and called the Venom 1000 or Venom 1200, the latter made 1,200 hp at 7,000 rpm and 1,000 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. You know what they say about one good turn, so say hello again to the Venom 1000 and Venom 1200, this time with one (really big) screw instead of two compressors. Hennessey removed the 2.65-liter supercharger from the stock GT500, laying in a 3.8-liter unit. Final specs for the bigger boy are 1,204 hp at 7,600 rpm and 902 lb-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm.
Autoblog
Ford brings a whole fleet of custom trucks and SUVs to SEMA
While SEMA is often an opportunity for pony car builders to strut their stuff, Ford's 2022 SEMA slate exclusively comprises trucks and SUVs this year. It makes sense, of course, since we've entered the doldrums in between the outgoing model and its replacement. Mustang's loss appears to be a gain for Maverick, Bronco and Bronco Sport, plus Ford's usual smattering of trucks.
Autoblog
Ram Revolution concept electric pickup reveal pushed back
We heard at the Detroit Auto Show that the Ram Revolution electric pickup truck concept was probably going to launch at the L.A. Auto Show. But it seems plans have changed. The brand announced on Twitter that it's actually going to be revealed about a month and a half later on January 5 at CES.
Autoblog
Toyota hauls a load of trucks and SUVs to SEMA with an overlanding theme
"At Toyota, ‘Let’s Go Places’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a driving force behind everything we do.” So says Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. In the case of this roundup of trucks and SUVs at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, "places" apparently means as far off the beaten path as you can get. There's a clear push into the burgeoning overlanding market, in which owners take their off-road vehicles and customize them with bits and pieces designed to let them operate as self-contained as possible. Think rooftop tents, luggage racks galore, big wheels and tires and even refrigerators and cooking kits.
Autoblog
Rivian and Mercedes-Benz get spooky tech features for Halloween
It’s Halloween time, and some automakers are getting into the season with holiday-themed features. Rivian and Mercedes-Benz have shown off their Halloween spirit so far, but less us know in the comments if you see anything spooky pop onto the dash of your car. Rivian’s package of Halloween extras...
Autoblog
GMC Hummer EVs 'sold out for two years or more'
At the end of March this year, GMC said it had 65,000 reservations for the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. At the time, brand chief Duncan Aldred said, "Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought. We’re seeing momentum building," adding that "it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in '24." By the time of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 reveal just a bit ago, that reservation number had climbed to 90,000. GMC shut down the Hummer reservations line a month ago. GM Authority reports that when GMC chief Duncan Aldred spoke at a media briefing ahead of the Sierra EV reveal, he said the Hummer is "sold out for two years or more."
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2010 Chevrolet Impala 9C1 Police Car
From its introduction for the 1992 model year until its discontinuation in 2011, the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor so dominated the North American police-car universe that it seemed like you hardly ever saw The Law driving anything else. Still, General Motors made a determined effort to pry away some sales to law-enforcement fleet buyers during that period, mostly in the form of the 9C1/9C3 Chevrolet Impala/Caprice. I've documented just a single rear-wheel-drive 9C1 Caprice in this series so far, so the time seemed right to seek out a later front-wheel-drive Chevy police cruiser. Here's a W-Platform 9C1 Impala, found in a Denver self-service yard recently.
Autoblog
Ringbrothers reveals high-horsepower builds at SEMA
Year after year, custom car builder Ringbrothers tends to bring the most amazing vehicles to SEMA. This year is no different. The company is bringing a few vehicles, so let's see what Ringbrothers has to show. 1948 Chevy Super Truck 'Enyo'. The most extreme of the Ringbrothers' machines is the...
