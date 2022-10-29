Jeep opened up about its continuing electrification plans in September, sharing details on three battery-electric models and one plug-in hybrid coming in the next two years. One of the EVs was called by its codename, Wagoneer S, Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles saying the "S" stands for "speed, striking, and sexy." Based on a Motor Trend report, we could also say the S stands for "Stumped," because Jeep doesn't have a name for the luxury mid-sizer. Brand president Christian Meunier told the magazine regarding a production name, "We have a few in the basket," but Jeep wants crowdsourced help to choose a handle. This won't be a free-for-all; as Ford did with the 2023 Mustang's new Nite Pony black accent package, Jeep will provide suggestions and direction as part of a contest expected to start in the coming month. With the EV's debut scheduled and reservations opening in early 2023, Meunier wants to crown a winner before the end of this year.

2 DAYS AGO