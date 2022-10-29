Forecast: Scary good weather ahead

Happy Saturday and happy Halloween Weekend!

The weather is really going to cooperate with us over the next several days.

This morning we start out mostly sunny and temperatures will range in the upper 60s and low 70s.It will heat up quickly this afternoon with all this sunshine. We’ll climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances remain low today, with the chance of a light, quick shower in our northern and inland communities.

We keep those rain chances low through the week ahead.

So no need to worry about any Halloween costumes dragging in puddles!

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas in the tropics. One with a low chance of developing and the other with a high chance within the next 5 days. Regardless of development, neither would be a threat to us here in SWFL.

The first disturbance in the southwestern Atlantic is drifting northward and has the chance to gradually strengthen to a subtropical depression during the next couple of days. By the end of the weekend, upper-level winds will limit further development. This will not become a named storm.

The second disturbance is in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and is moving west/northwest, where a tropical depression could form early next week. It will not move towards not the United States.

Hurricane Season continues through the end of November.