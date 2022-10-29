Republicans are dumping millions of dollars in fear and smear ads on the issue of crime. So let’s talk about crime. We just had the four-year anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a deranged right-wing zealot took up a weapon of war after posting his intentions on Gab, and massacred elderly congregants based on poisonous, hateful conspiracy theories.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO