ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Remember these things about Trump

I pose questions to letter- writer Jack Bologna (“Before voting, ask yourself if you’re happy with …,” Oct. 22, TribLIVE). Do you recall that our former President Trump:. 1. Said after he took office that covid was like the flu and would go away? He got...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Biden's prophecies

We all know President Biden is a career politician. He has survived the political arena by telling people what they want to hear. He is famous for speaking out of both sides of his mouth; I say, if his lips are moving, he’s lying. Take gun control, for instance....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: GOP, party of violence

Republicans are dumping millions of dollars in fear and smear ads on the issue of crime. So let’s talk about crime. We just had the four-year anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a deranged right-wing zealot took up a weapon of war after posting his intentions on Gab, and massacred elderly congregants based on poisonous, hateful conspiracy theories.
ILLINOIS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Prominent Republicans say election not stolen

In their report “Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election,” eight prominent Republicans said the 2022 election was not stolen. In their words: “There is absolutely no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election on the magnitude necessary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tom Purcell: Pre-election stress disorder

I’m already anxious about the outcome. I speak of next week’s elections, and a modern malady the Mayo Clinic refers to as “election stress disorder.”. “We notice it in our bodies, the tension in our shoulders,” says Dr. Robert Bright, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist. “Sometimes people get GI (gastrointestinal) upset or headaches. People have trouble sleeping.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hillary Clinton seeks sanctions on Trump over failed conspiracy suit

Hillary Clinton asked a federal judge to sanction former President Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing an allegedly frivolous lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to undermine his term in office. Trump and his attorneys should be ordered to pay $1.06 million in legal fees and costs that were racked...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy