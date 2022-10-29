Ayesha Curry checks all of our boxes when it comes to being a role model. She's a cooking extraordinaire, author, entrepreneur, and parenting guru who is one-half of one of the most adorable celebrity couples with her NBA player husband, Stephen Curry. Not only does the 33-year-old look good on paper, but it also translates to her passions as well. Her lifestyle brand, Sweet July, focuses on "helping people find joy and gratitude in life's daily moments" and features a brick-and-mortar store, a product line, a magazine, and even a production company. Now, Curry's partnered with Amazon to promote teaming up with small businesses for the holidays. It's an approach that's close to Curry's heart and central to Sweet July's mission, which exclusively sells products from Black-owned companies and Bay Area makers.

2 DAYS AGO