FOOTBALL: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois Today

The Huskers hold a 13-5-1 all-time edge but have lost the last two in the series

Nebraska football returns from its bye week to host No. 18 Illinois this afternoon.

The Huskers are coming off a 43-37 loss at Purdue. NU is 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 in their last outing. They are 6-1 on the year and leading the Big Ten West at 3-1.

Today's game is set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff.

The game will be televised on ABC. Dave Pasch is set for play-by-by, with Dusty Dvoracek as analyst and Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.

For the Huskers Radio Network broadcast, Damon Benning continues his new role as analyst alongside Greg Sharpe's play-by-play with Jessica Coody handling sidelines. Pregame coverage begins at 10:30 a.m., including in Lincoln on Froggy 98 KFGE as well as 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN.

