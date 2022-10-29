ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FOOTBALL: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois Today

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfyGL_0irGzj8A00

The Huskers hold a 13-5-1 all-time edge but have lost the last two in the series

Nebraska football returns from its bye week to host No. 18 Illinois this afternoon.

The Huskers are coming off a 43-37 loss at Purdue. NU is 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 in their last outing. They are 6-1 on the year and leading the Big Ten West at 3-1.

Today's game is set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff.

The game will be televised on ABC. Dave Pasch is set for play-by-by, with Dusty Dvoracek as analyst and Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.

For the Huskers Radio Network broadcast, Damon Benning continues his new role as analyst alongside Greg Sharpe's play-by-play with Jessica Coody handling sidelines. Pregame coverage begins at 10:30 a.m., including in Lincoln on Froggy 98 KFGE as well as 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Mel Tucker is the new Scott Frost

Nebraska football fans can attest to the B1G’s ability to chew up and spit out coaches. It happened with Scott Frost, and now it’s happening with Mel Tucker. Interestingly, there is also likely a contingent of Husker fans who were hoping that Mel Tucker would work out at Michigan State. Perhaps he was the coach they were rooting hardest for after Scott Frost. After all, Tucker beat Frost every time the two teams went up against each other. It’s natural to want the guy who consistently owns you to show that you’re not the outlier.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
CARTER LAKE, IA
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

2022 class inducted into Nebraska Music Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class Sunday night at Ralston’s ‘Stocks n Bonds’. The class includes ten people who were inducted as musicians, entertainers, or musical venue. Here is the list of honorees:. Bill Chrastil. Bozak and Morrissey Band. Bumpy Action. Gulizia Brothers.
RALSTON, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
689
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy