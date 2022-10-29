ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
WTOK-TV

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
WAFB

LSU vs. Alabama game sells out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, October 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
WAFB

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
WAFB

WAFB

