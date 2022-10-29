Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
Yardbarker
What's Ahead in November for the Nashville Predators
With a disappointing loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday evening, the Preds have limped to the finish of a frustrating October that started with two wins in Europe followed by a string of unpleasant losses caused by a variety of concerns. Nashville has struggled with penalties, puck possession, execution, and special teams in different games in October. The team was able to put together on complete, well executed game against the St. Louis Blues, but fell flat again in their final game of the month against the Caps. Nashville ended October with a record of 3-5-1, certainly not the start the team hoped for based on last season's individual successes and promising offseason moves.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat
According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Is Bruins’ Coaching Change Bad News for Maple Leafs’ Keefe?
As Damien Cox of the Toronto Star noted in his column yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe’s biggest failing is that he hasn’t yet won during the first round of the playoffs. (from “Fire Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe? After 10 games? Don’t be ridiculous,” Damien Cox, Toronto Star, 31/10/2022).
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Takes Home A Special Award This Offseason
The offseason came a little bit earlier than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals and their devoted fans. A season in which Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado put up MVP numbers while Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina enjoyed a farewell tour ended in disappointment when the Cards were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Had An Unfortunate Moment On Monday Night
The Washington Wizards are doing better than expected so far this season with a decent 3-4 record despite many people writing them off. A big part of the team’s success is Kyle Kuzma, who looks more comfortable and more commanding already this season than he did the last. Still,...
Yardbarker
Matt Holliday May Be In The Mix For A Coaching Role
Last week, it was announced that some major changes would be made on the St. Louis Cardinals‘ coaching staff. Hitting coach Jeff Albert, bench coach Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd are all departing this offseason, creating some openings on the St. Louis coaching staff.
Comments / 0