Washington State

Comments / 111

scottie L
3d ago

30 year veteran? Just another career politician! She should be worried. I've never voted her and never will. The people of Washington(the most beautiful state)deserve a lot better. Send a message and vote RED down the ballot.

Captain D
3d ago

If you watched the last debate it was clear that old Patty was in bed with old Joe (that visual alone will make you ill)! 30 years of do nothing for Washington State and people (Seattle) keep voting for her? Sounds like the definition of insanity to me!Time for real change. Time to stop the Socialist madness which has become the Democrat Party! Vote Red November 8th and beyond!

dude man
3d ago

I’m sure patty is just doing this for show this is going to be like Insley and they’re just gonna miraculously win even though nobody voted for him that’s how Patty rolls that’s our Grégoire rolls that’s how Ensley rolls

