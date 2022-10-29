Rebels vs. Aggies Game Predictions

The Grove Report staff weighs in on which team will win Saturday's matchup in College Station, Texas.

The Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) took that first loss last Saturday against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., ending the Rebels’ undefeated season and taking them out of first place in the SEC West Division. The Rebels still have plenty of opportunity to win the SEC West, but the schedule ahead still includes teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including Alabama and Mississippi State.

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: A few weeks ago, I thought this one would be easy for Ole Miss, but injuries and a porous defense last week have given me second thoughts. Still, I like the Rebels. Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 21

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor: Texas A&M is a mess, and Ole Miss is mad after their embarrassing loss to LSU. I think Ole Miss comes into this one trying to prove a point, and make things even hotter for Jimbo Fisher. Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 23

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The reeling Aggies are back in College Station for the first time in over a month but are facing maybe the last opponent they’d like to see at this point in the season. The Rebels are sure to have some angry motivation after getting blown out by LSU last week and are ready to let it all out on A&M. Ole Miss 46, Texas A&M 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: At the start of the season, I thought this game might have serious implications on the SEC West race. Now? Texas A&M just seems as if its falling in the tank. For those that thought that vaunted freshman class would make a huge impact this season, well, NIL doesn’t accelerate a player’s development. Ole Miss still has too much to play for down the line. That’s why the Rebels take this one. Ole Miss 37, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M leaves it all out on the field. After playing away from Kyle Field for more than a month, the Aggies give their fans something to talk about. A&M quarterback Conner Weigman makes his home debut and torches the Rebels’ secondary. Aggies running back Devon Achane proves he’s one of the conference’s most dynamic backs. And Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher? He has his team locked in for 60 minutes. But Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has the No. 3 rushing attack in the nation and leads the FBS in rushing Touchdowns. Hotty Toddy gets hot in the last 10 mins and the losing streak continues. Ole Miss 34, Texas A&M 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Things are not pretty right now for Texas A&M. A three-game losing streak, suspensions and rumors of a fractured locker room, and suddenly College Station is not looking good. Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in college football and if they don't get slowed down to any extent then Texas A&M will not keep up. This game will be close through the second quarter before the offensive firepower of Ole Miss will simply be too much for Texas A&M to keep up with. Ole Miss 49, Texas A&M 24

Adam Rapier, Staff Writer: Despite a surprising loss this past weekend, the Rebels still have an electric offense and a defense with a massive chip on their shoulder. The Texas A&M Aggies are dealing with a lot of internal problems, so I believe Ole Miss will appear much more prepared and focused on Saturday then the Aggies. Also the Rebels' experiences in Death Valley showed them how to balance momentum when playing in a packed stadium. Ole Miss is going to take an early lead and when Texas A&M appears to be making a dent in it, the Rebels are going to pull away. Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 24

Ben King, Staff Writer: After losing on the road last Saturday to the LSU Tigers, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels are going to beat the struggling Texas A&M Aggies with ease. The Aggies are dead last in the SEC West while the Rebels still have a lot on the line with only one loss through eight games. Ole Miss gets ahead early and does not let the lead slip away this time. Ole Miss 35, Texas A&M 21

