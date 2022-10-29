Coming off of a 44-31 win at Penn State, Ohio State finds itself at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes only trail Tennessee, having just one win over a ranked team so far this year in the Nittany Lions, who come in at No. 15. They still have a date with No. 5 Michigan remaining on the schedule, as well.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO