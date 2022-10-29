2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis Travels to Knoxville Saturday Evening to Square Off Against Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Read full article on original website
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart sends blunt message to the fans
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time sending a message to the fanbase ahead of the Tennessee game. The coach took to Twitter to let the entire Dawg nation know what he needs from them, and it’s a request we all know must happen. Tennessee is coming...
Ohio State Football vs. Northwestern: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 8-0 record up to Evanston for a game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is coming off of an emotional win last weekend against Penn State in Happy Valley. Could there be a letdown as the Buckeyes travel to Northwestern this Saturday afternoon? If Northwestern was at least decent, maybe there’d be a chance. But the Wildcats are pretty awful this season.
Georgia eliminates Lady Vols from SEC Tournament
No. 21 Tennessee was eliminated from the 2022 SEC Tournament Tuesday. The third-seeded Lady Vols (11-5-2, 7-2-1 SEC) lost to sixth-seeded Georgia (12-5-2,,5-3-2 SEC), 2-0, during the quarterfinals in Pensacola, Florida. The Lady Vols outshot Georgia, 15-11, and recorded six shots on goal. Georgia recorded five shots on goal and...
Dedmon, Strus, And Robinson play ‘Triple Pistols’ for Miami Heat
The Miami Heat got a clutch win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Though the Warriors entered the night struggling, with a record that isn’t much better than Miami’s, you still look at them with a certain level of respect, as they are the defending champions and still roster much of the same talent that they would win that title with on last season.
