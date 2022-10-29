ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis Travels to Knoxville Saturday Evening to Square Off Against Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

By Hunter Haas
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Northwestern: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 8-0 record up to Evanston for a game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is coming off of an emotional win last weekend against Penn State in Happy Valley. Could there be a letdown as the Buckeyes travel to Northwestern this Saturday afternoon? If Northwestern was at least decent, maybe there’d be a chance. But the Wildcats are pretty awful this season.
EVANSTON, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia eliminates Lady Vols from SEC Tournament

No. 21 Tennessee was eliminated from the 2022 SEC Tournament Tuesday. The third-seeded Lady Vols (11-5-2, 7-2-1 SEC) lost to sixth-seeded Georgia (12-5-2,,5-3-2 SEC), 2-0, during the quarterfinals in Pensacola, Florida. The Lady Vols outshot Georgia, 15-11, and recorded six shots on goal. Georgia recorded five shots on goal and...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Dedmon, Strus, And Robinson play ‘Triple Pistols’ for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got a clutch win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Though the Warriors entered the night struggling, with a record that isn’t much better than Miami’s, you still look at them with a certain level of respect, as they are the defending champions and still roster much of the same talent that they would win that title with on last season.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy