atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel mentioned as option for open college football job
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was mentioned this week by Football Scoop’s John Brice as a potential option for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who arrived at Auburn after the 2020 season, went 9-12 in...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
5 potential Auburn Tigers coaching candidates after Bryan Harsin fired
The Auburn Tigers coaching search in 2020 ended with Bryan Harsin taking over the program, officially replacing Gus Malzahn on
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bob Stoops on return to college football: 'I haven't been close to coming back'
In the midst of a coaching search like the one Auburn is currently in after the firing of Bryan Harsin, several likely and unlikely names come up in that. One that has been included is former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. But don’t bet on him being on the sidelines for...
247Sports
Colby Wooden on Auburn's midseason transfers: 'No winning team has that'
AUBURN, Alabama — Considering their lack of usage through most of the season, the loss of four scholarship players this week wasn’t felt much in Auburn’s 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Instead, one veteran defender thought the week’s news was more of a reflection of...
Breaking: Auburn Has Fired Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin
The Auburn Tigers are officially moving on from head football coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn University announces just moments ago that Bryan Harsin has been fired. It's a move that's been in the making for several weeks now. It's finally official. Harsin went just 9-12 during his ...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M player reacts to Lane Kiffin appearing to call him an expletive during Saturday's game
Texas A&M fell for a fourth game in a row on Saturday night at Kyle Field. This time, it was the Ole Miss Rebels handing the Aggies a 31-28 defeat. During the game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was animated at certain points and in one situation, appeared to direct an expletive at Texas A&M freshman DB Bryce Anderson.
WTVM
