Ocean Springs, MS

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football continues practice for SEC West showdown with LSU

Alabama football continued practice on Tuesday as it prepares itself for an SEC West showdown with LSU. The Crimson Tide eyes an opportunity to dominate the Tigers and its fans at Baton Rouge, La. Since 2012, Nick Saban has won his last five matchups against LSU at Tiger Stadium. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Brian Kelly sends Nick Saban happy birthday wishes before Alabama-LSU game

Brian Kelly wants to defeat Nick Saban in his third time facing him, but he first celebrated his birthday. Saban turned 71 on Monday and enjoyed time with his players, assistant coaches, and family. He has a date with his former program Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama’s road to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff hinges on its performance against the Tigers. ESPN is ready for the action at 6:00 p.m. CT, but Kelly decided to wish Saban a happy birthday during his press conference. He hopes that wishing Saban a happy birthday will ‘soften things up.’ Kelly emerged winless in two tries against Saban as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a 2012 BCS national title loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young ‘feels better’ after BYE week

Bryce Young is feeling better after resting up during Alabama football’s BYE week. Young suffered an AC shoulder sprain during the Crimson Tide’s win against Arkansas earlier this season. He missed the Crimson Tide’s following game against Texas A&M as a result. The Alabama quarterback said he feels better every day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama LB Will Anderson named a semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi Award

Will Anderson is arguably the most dominant defensive player in college football. He finished last season as a Heisman Trophy finalist and national organizations see him as a semifinalist for individual honors during his junior campaign. Anderson is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award via Maxwell Football Club. As...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with Mississippi

A time and network for Alabama’s meeting against Mississippi is ready. Both teams will face each other next week at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford, Miss. According to the Southeastern Conference front office, CBS Sports will have the call on the matchup. Lane Kiffin battles Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o named a semifinalist for Butkus Award

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced on Tuesday afternoon. To’oto’o is one of 15 players named to the semifinalist list for the nation’s top linebacker honor. Alabama has had four previous winners with Reuben Foster being the most recent recipient in 2016. Foster is joined by C.J. Mosley (2013), Rolando McClain (2009) and Derrick Thomas (1988) to make up the Crimson Tide’s group of honorees.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ranked in top 6 of CFP Top 25

Alabama football came in at No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-1. They will travel to Baton Rouge take on LSU this weekend. The Tigers are ranked as No. 10. The Tide has defeated one team in the top...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama kicker Jack Martin announces he is in NCAA transfer portal

Alabama football is down a field goal kicker on special teams. Jack Martin, a native of Dothan, Ala., announced via Twitter on Monday that he’s in the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility left and will graduate with his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance in December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!

Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama running backs assist with youth football camp during BYE week

Alabama football’s running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams spent their Saturday working with young athletes at a youth football camp at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s BYE week allowed the running backs to give back and provide instructions during the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama remains at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 as it eyes LSU next week

After the completion of its bye week, Alabama saw no changes this week regarding its position in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide held down the No. 6 spot again as it will now turn its attention to Saturday’s game against LSU on the road. The Tigers also enjoyed an off week and are slotted at No. 15 in the latest poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WPMI

What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
SARALAND, AL

