Alabama football continues practice for SEC West showdown with LSU
Alabama football continued practice on Tuesday as it prepares itself for an SEC West showdown with LSU. The Crimson Tide eyes an opportunity to dominate the Tigers and its fans at Baton Rouge, La. Since 2012, Nick Saban has won his last five matchups against LSU at Tiger Stadium. Alabama...
Brian Kelly sends Nick Saban happy birthday wishes before Alabama-LSU game
Brian Kelly wants to defeat Nick Saban in his third time facing him, but he first celebrated his birthday. Saban turned 71 on Monday and enjoyed time with his players, assistant coaches, and family. He has a date with his former program Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama’s road to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff hinges on its performance against the Tigers. ESPN is ready for the action at 6:00 p.m. CT, but Kelly decided to wish Saban a happy birthday during his press conference. He hopes that wishing Saban a happy birthday will ‘soften things up.’ Kelly emerged winless in two tries against Saban as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a 2012 BCS national title loss.
Bryce Young ‘feels better’ after BYE week
Bryce Young is feeling better after resting up during Alabama football’s BYE week. Young suffered an AC shoulder sprain during the Crimson Tide’s win against Arkansas earlier this season. He missed the Crimson Tide’s following game against Texas A&M as a result. The Alabama quarterback said he feels better every day.
Alabama LB Will Anderson named a semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi Award
Will Anderson is arguably the most dominant defensive player in college football. He finished last season as a Heisman Trophy finalist and national organizations see him as a semifinalist for individual honors during his junior campaign. Anderson is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award via Maxwell Football Club. As...
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with Mississippi
A time and network for Alabama’s meeting against Mississippi is ready. Both teams will face each other next week at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford, Miss. According to the Southeastern Conference front office, CBS Sports will have the call on the matchup. Lane Kiffin battles Nick...
Nick Saban says Alabama needs focus and poise to deal with the crowd of Tiger Stadium
Alabama has struggled to keep its composure on the road for two straight seasons now. Whether it be uncharacteristic lapses in judgment or momentum-killing presnap penalties, the Crimson Tide has started to develop a habit of being its own worst enemy on the road. And this Saturday’s game against LSU surely won’t make things any easier.
Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o named a semifinalist for Butkus Award
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced on Tuesday afternoon. To’oto’o is one of 15 players named to the semifinalist list for the nation’s top linebacker honor. Alabama has had four previous winners with Reuben Foster being the most recent recipient in 2016. Foster is joined by C.J. Mosley (2013), Rolando McClain (2009) and Derrick Thomas (1988) to make up the Crimson Tide’s group of honorees.
Alabama ranked in top 6 of CFP Top 25
Alabama football came in at No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-1. They will travel to Baton Rouge take on LSU this weekend. The Tigers are ranked as No. 10. The Tide has defeated one team in the top...
Alabama kicker Jack Martin announces he is in NCAA transfer portal
Alabama football is down a field goal kicker on special teams. Jack Martin, a native of Dothan, Ala., announced via Twitter on Monday that he’s in the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility left and will graduate with his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance in December.
Lane Kiffin blasts Jimbo Fisher “Don’t attack the GOAT” in reference Nick Saban
He may walk on the wild side, but Alabama football fans appreciate the respect Lane Kiffin has for Nick Saban. Kiffin sent shots at Jimbo Fisher during Alabama’s bye week as Ole Miss faced Texas A&M. Mississippi earned a 31-28 victory over the Aggies, improving to 8-1 on the...
Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!
Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
Alabama Football: Unfriendly Tiger Stadium a Crimson Tide comfort zone
Any Alabama football fan who has been to Tiger Stadium knows the game environment is different than anywhere else. Calling it unfriendly is an understatement. Hostile is even too mild a word. And on Saturday nights Tiger Stadium earns its other name – Death Valley. The second name goes back to 1959, replacing an earlier moniker, Deaf Valley.
Alabama running backs assist with youth football camp during BYE week
Alabama football’s running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams spent their Saturday working with young athletes at a youth football camp at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s BYE week allowed the running backs to give back and provide instructions during the...
Alabama remains at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 as it eyes LSU next week
After the completion of its bye week, Alabama saw no changes this week regarding its position in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide held down the No. 6 spot again as it will now turn its attention to Saturday’s game against LSU on the road. The Tigers also enjoyed an off week and are slotted at No. 15 in the latest poll.
Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
Gordo, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gordo. The Aliceville High School basketball team will have a game with Gordo High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. The Aliceville High School basketball team will have a game with Gordo High School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00.
WPMI
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
