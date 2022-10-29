ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off a couple bad losses, the Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against Jimmy Butler and a Miami Heat team they just beat less than one week ago. The Warriors will continue what has so far been a disappointing road trip, but with three games still remaining before they head back home, the team has a chance to make it a winning trip.
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping

The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom

Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Lakers News: How Lakers Could Add Myles Turner While Retaining Russell Westbrook

Now that Indiana Pacers 3-and-D center/power forward Myles Turner has essentially pitched himself to your Los Angeles Lakers as a viable trade return for Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring maximum contract, will L.A. listen?. View the original article to see embedded media. The long-proposed deal that's reportedly been on the...
Kanye West-backed basketball team’s game canceled by Morehouse College

Morehouse College is the latest entity to cut ties to Kanye West. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is canceling its basketball tournament, which was set to start up on Nov. 6 at Forbes Arena featuring the Donda Doves and the Skills factory. It announced its reasoning in the following release.
Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals last season. Still, it was clear Miami needed another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Many thought another major acquisition would put the Heat over the top and make them a contender again.
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?

Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
