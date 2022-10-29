Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off a couple bad losses, the Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against Jimmy Butler and a Miami Heat team they just beat less than one week ago. The Warriors will continue what has so far been a disappointing road trip, but with three games still remaining before they head back home, the team has a chance to make it a winning trip.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping
The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
Centre Daily
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Lakers Could Add Myles Turner While Retaining Russell Westbrook
Now that Indiana Pacers 3-and-D center/power forward Myles Turner has essentially pitched himself to your Los Angeles Lakers as a viable trade return for Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring maximum contract, will L.A. listen?. View the original article to see embedded media. The long-proposed deal that's reportedly been on the...
Centre Daily
Chris Duarte breaks out of slump in Brooklyn, drops career-high 30 points for Indiana Pacers
Chris Duarte was struggling for the Indiana Pacers to start the ongoing season. The two-year pro was averaging 7.1 points per game on 33.3% shooting over the Pacers first seven games, and he was in need of a way to emerge from his slump. Now it's been eight games, and...
Centre Daily
Kanye West-backed basketball team’s game canceled by Morehouse College
Morehouse College is the latest entity to cut ties to Kanye West. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is canceling its basketball tournament, which was set to start up on Nov. 6 at Forbes Arena featuring the Donda Doves and the Skills factory. It announced its reasoning in the following release.
Centre Daily
Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals last season. Still, it was clear Miami needed another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Many thought another major acquisition would put the Heat over the top and make them a contender again.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?
Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings...
Centre Daily
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis Missing Early Games
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game streak of futility to kick off the 2022-23 season, losing 111-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. To be fair, they looked pretty good until the game's closing minutes, and were missing their second-best player, oft-injured big man Anthony Davis. AD was...
Comments / 0