Movie Review: Blade of the 47 Ronin
When describing movies such as Blade of the 47 Ronin, it’s usually wise to pay some respect to the ideas that stand as the base for such a story considering that the samurai did exist, and Japanese culture is more than a little interesting. If one can take this movie at face value and simply enjoy the action, then it becomes less of an issue, but delving any deeper into the plot is bound to confuse some folks and perhaps even anger others, given that this story feels like it aims to deviate from the main idea that the samurai culture developed so long ago.
Movie Review: Barbarian
With a title like Barbarian, it’s fair to think that a lot of people had a different idea of what this movie was going to be about, especially since the lean toward Vikings in popular culture has been building over the years and has yet to fully wane. In fact, one could say that the Viking culture is still one that a lot of people hope will last for a while. But this movie is far different than some might have envisioned, especially since it deals with a subject that many people find abhorrent.
Tales of the Jedi-Recap
It’s been debated that maybe Star Wars doesn’t need the Jedi/Sith conflict as much as it used to and that it might be best to move on from this overriding element. Thankfully, this sentiment isn’t as strong as it could be since the truth is that the Jedi and Sith are a big part of the franchise still, and finding a different direction is what is really needed to flesh out characters and their stories to give people something else to think about.
Movie Review: Temple
One rule of horror movies is usually that if someone tells the main characters to go somewhere, they’re bound to go there due to curiosity and the idea that they know better than the locals. In all fairness, this is a big part of what makes a horror movie enticing since people do thrive on watching characters act as ignorant as they can now and then, even if a few characters throughout the history of cinema have been written as naturally cautious and prone to agreeing that maybe they SHOULDN’T go into the spooky place or upset a dark spirit or whatever else they’re being warned away from.
AHS: NYC: Smoke Signals Recap
It’s a wonder how anyone is following this current season of AHS since it’s playing out more like a crime story than a true horror story, as the decision to focus on a point in history that was exceedingly difficult for a group of individuals is kind of a strange one when it comes to laying out a horror story that’s easy to follow. The thought is pretty strong that if anyone were to denounce this season openly, as some are already doing, it could be surmised that they might be accused of being homophobic or simply ignorant of the main theme. But the truth is that this story isn’t really that compelling in terms of being a horror story. Most of the characters feel one-dimensional at best, and those who have more to them still feel as though they’re not quite as solid as they should be. To be fair, the seasons that have come before this one were a lot better because the characters, cisgender or otherwise, were folks that people could believe in and empathize with. The amount of shame and self-loathing that’s being used in this season kind of makes it tough to feel anything for the characters at all.
The Official Trailer For Disney Plus Exclusive “The Santa Clauses” Has Been Released
The Santa Clause is back! Tired of Marvel and Star Wars content? Disney Plus has you covered as the streaming service will tap into one of their well-known intellectual properties, The Santa Clause. Starring Tim Allen as the title character, the first film was released into theaters in 1994, and the Christmas film was a smash hit! Naturally, the cow has to be milked in the world of Hollywood, so the studio made two more films: The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Both films didn’t necessarily reach the financial success of their first feature, but it was still a popular property following the third film.
Realistic vs. Cinematic Fight Scenes
The average fight scene in a movie might draw a lot of people in since, well, its action and its drama all rolled into one moment that a lot of people can’t help but take a look at. There are fight scenes that work better than others depending on when they happen, who they’re between, and how they’re choreographed.
AHS: NYC: Black Out Recap
First off, let’s answer the question that a lot of people have been hung up on during this episode, that a landline could in fact operate during a power outage. Yeah, I’m dating myself in that regard, but the truth is that a cordless phone, which required electricity, couldn’t work, but a corded phone could. Moving on from that, it would likely take the experience of a New Yorker to know what a blackout means in the big city, though those who live in other big cities could likely tell anyone that it does happen from time to time and can be a real annoyance during a heatwave. But what’s really telling about this is the fact that both of these subjects are far more interesting than the current premise of AHS: NYC at this time, which is becoming a trend that’s building quickly and hasn’t really been disputed yet. As unkind as that might sound, the truth of it is that this season has been rather lackluster throughout first four episodes and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, apart from the idea that the killer might be growing bolder and could be ready to step things up a few notches.
John Carpenter Expresses His Interest In Doing A Dead Space Movie
John Carpenter is a legend when it comes to horror. The master filmmaker revitalized the slasher genre thanks to Halloween, which is still going strong over 40 years later. However, Carpenter has produced other classics such as The Thing, Escape from New York, The Fog, and Assault on Precinct 13. It’s safe to say that Carpenter understands the world of horror and how to truly scare an audience; however, the most interesting part is that a live-action Dead Space movie has not been made yet.
5 Most Violent Marvel Anti-Heroes
Quite a few people still believe in heroes and want to think that the best way to deal with villains is to be better than them, to make certain that a hero never lowers themself to the villain’s level. But the unfortunate fact is that light doesn’t always eclipse darkness. In fact, light can sharpen darkness, make it deeper, and even create a villain that’s worse than the last one.
Let’s Talk about the Willow Trailer
November is upon us, almost, and apart from a satisfying turkey dinner near the end of the month, there are bound to be a lot of people who are looking forward to seeing the return of a classic tale that a lot of us can remember from our youth. Back in 1988, when a lot of the actors starring in the upcoming Willow series were a great deal younger, and several probably weren’t even born yet, this story wasn’t the most popular since there were plenty of movies that lit up the 80s in a lot of different ways.
Stallone Is the Original Gangster in Explosive New Trailer for “Tulsa King”
Paramount+ just dropped an explosive new trailer for the upcoming gangster series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and it looks like an absolute blast!. Stallone will play Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, an Italian mobster who has just served 25 years in prison. Upon his release, he realises his old friends might not have his best interests at heart and is exiled to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he soon sets up his own crew of unlikely criminals.
Is Zack Snyder the Right Guy to Film Man of Steel 2?
This doesn’t feel like an entirely fair question or even one that’s going to be embraced by a lot of eager fans that want to see Man of Steel 2. Zack Snyder has taken a lot of flak for his cinematic decisions in the past several years, but it’s still easy to wonder if he’s going to be the right guy to make this second movie happen.
5 Villains That Man of Steel 2 Should Consider
With the announcement that Man of Steel 2 is going to be headed to theaters eventually, it’s not tough to think that many people are wondering who will be stepping up as the main villain of the second movie since, if there’s one thing that’s a given, it’s that Superman needs an enemy that will be able to match him in one way or another.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities-Recap
There’s no denying that Guillermo del Toro and his fellow directors are great storytellers, though there are criticisms to be had as well as congratulations for Cabinet of Curiosities. Thankfully most of them are based on personal bias and possibly the idea that the stories didn’t quite mesh the way the directors wanted, so it’s easy to forgive quite a bit and just get into the idea of what was meant to be presented.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Imagine Their ‘Dream Storyline’
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans put themselves in the writer's seat as they create their dream storylines for the show.
Henry Cavill Is Leaving “The Witcher”?
People are waiting in great anticipation for season 3 of The Witcher, and yet this new announcement that season 4 will not feature Henry Cavill as the titular character is something of a bombshell that has yet to truly show any effect on people. It could be that people are still processing the information and might have more to say about it in the months to come, but it could also be that no one is really surprised by this turn of events, especially since it’s been made clear that Henry Cavill is going to be taking on the role of Superman for the DCEU once again. He’s also going to be busy with other projects in the coming months and years, so it’s not tough to assume that he would have little to no time to take up the role of Geralt once again. Instead, it sounds as though season 3 will see that role go to Liam Hemsworth, which feels like an odd choice to be sure, but also feels like it could work if things go well. So far it doesn’t sound as though any other changes have been made to the cast, but this is significant enough that one can’t help but think that it’s going to have a huge effect on the series as it moves forward.
Details on The “Ready Player One” Film Series
Ready Player One was one of the more recent Steven Speilberg films, but unlike a large portion of his work, it was based on the work of something else. While he has adapted the original Jurassic Park, which was first a book, and spun it into a huge franchise, Ready Player One was also a book and created an incredible eye-popping movie to help fans get more into the series.
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl Cancellation Tragic
Perhaps one of the most shocking reports to come out of 2022 in Hollywood was the cancellation of Batgirl. Originally, the live-action DC film was scheduled for an HBO Max release; however, when WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav took over the company, he turned the streaming release into a theatrical run.
“The Staircase” Executive Producer Has Been Hired As The Showrunner For “Arkham Asylum”
Finally, some big news comes out about the upcoming Arkham Asylum series. Currently, the world of Batman has seen multiple headlines in a manner of weeks as news about the new Penguin series and Joker 2 has come to light. Interestingly enough, The Batman 2 still hasn’t been greenlit by Warner Bros.
