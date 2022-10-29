ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Kentucky will travel to Missouri 'jacked up" and angry

LEXINGTON - A lot has gone wrong for the Kentucky Football team in recent weeks. After a 4-0 start, Kentucky has lost three of its last four games, including getting blown out 44-6 by the rival Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville this past Saturday. Sitting with a record of 5-3 overall...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Wright offers talented Peach State tight end

South Carolina tight ends coach Jody Wright recently extended an offer to this talented tight end from the Peach State, and he plans to take an unofficial visit to South Carolina for the Tennessee game. Find out more in this VIP update.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
