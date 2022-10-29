ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

What’s the special meaning behind each pumpkin color?

By Aaron Chatman, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G10qz_0irGxC7t00

EVANSVILLE, Ind., ( WEHT ) – On Halloween, spirited trick-or-treaters will don costumes and go house to house, some toting plastic pumpkin pails of different colors. Those same pumpkins, which may have a special meaning based on the color, can also be found on doorsteps.

Nexstar’s WEHT is clearing up any confusion this year when it comes to the vibrant colors and what they signify.

Teal Pumpkins

Popularized through the “ Teal Pumpkin Project ,” this color is used to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies. A teal pumpkin on a doorstep signals that the homeowner offers non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. Children with food allergies may carry around a teal pumpkin pail to let grown-ups know of their condition.

Pink Pumpkins

Just as a pink ribbon symbolizes breast cancer awareness, so does a pink pumpkin. Halloween falls within Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many who have pink pumpkins may know a breast cancer survivor or are one themselves. The non-profit “ Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation ” has helped facilitate donations to organizations involved in breast cancer research based on the sales of seed and fruit from naturally pink pumpkins.

Blue Pumpkins

A house with blue pumpkins outside may signify that a child in the household is on the autism spectrum. It could mean that the child is fearful of the doorbell ringing or is not participating during Halloween. A trick-or-treater with a blue pail could signify that the child has autism and may need patience and support.

Purple Pumpkins

Purple pumpkins and pails signify that a member of the household or the trick-or-treater themselves has epilepsy. This originally started with the “ Purple Pumpkin Project ” as a way to spread awareness. It is important to know of this pumpkin in case of a seizure.

If you’re looking to buy a pail of a specific color, retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have options in a range of colors. Although some of these colors naturally occur in certain pumpkins, you can always paint your pumpkins the color needed this spooky season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon after Election Day

Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween

As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
pethelpful.com

Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece

Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
CARLSBAD, CA
The Associated Press

Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candy

There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.
Vox

Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway

As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

You HAVE to See These Haunted Mansion Pumpkins Made By Disney World Cast Members!

Halloween weekend is here, and although we’re starting to see the winter holidays creeping in (Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, we’re looking at you), Disney World is still celebrating the end of the spooky season in a big way. You can still see Halloween decorations in Magic Kingdom,...
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy