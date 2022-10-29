Applications open for Women in Wildland Fire boot camp in Coconino National Forest

Women interested in learning more about a career in wildland fire can apply to join the U.S. Forest Service’s upcoming Women in Wildland Fire boot camp in the Coconino National Forest.

Participants will complete training modules about wildland firefighting strategy and safety. Then they will complete field training that will qualify them for a Wildland Firefighter certification and allow them to apply for a temporary position upon completion.

"Essentially it's setting you up to start working with the agency as a wildland firefighter and then also just to get an inside scoop" on what working in the industry entails, said Katie Wimpari, a fire dispatcher with the U.S. Forest Service.

The certification will allow women to become temporary and seasonal employees as well as on-call wildland firefighters. These positions will support existing crews during critical wildfire months in the summer and can connect interested individuals with avenues to future permanent careers within the Forest Service.

Importantly, the training includes insight into future careers both on the front lines of wildland firefighting but also in other roles in the Forest Service, providing a pathway for women to enter and navigate the male-dominated industry.

Moreover, Wimpari said, "I think that's a huge way to connect and kind of give back to this awesome Earth that we have to live on."

Applications are open now and will be accepted until the class is full, selection for which will begin on Nov. 28. Applicants must be between 18 and 37 years of age, although some exceptions will be considered, the Forest Service said. Interested parties must be in good mental and physical condition to meet the demands of the job.

Online training for this session will need to be completed by April 4, 2023, and two in-person field days then will take place later that month.

Anyone interested in this boot camp or others across the Southwest can find more information and apply at the Wildland Learning Portal.

