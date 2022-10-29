Can Falcons Utilize Passing Game Sunday vs. Panthers?

Following a disappointing performance against the Bengals, could the Atlanta Falcons utilize their passing game more against the Panthers?

After an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Arthur Smith had one message for the team — " back to work ."

The 3-4 Falcons are still in striking distance to remain atop the NFC South following a showdown against the 2-5 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Mercedes Benz stadium Atlanta.

The Falcons' offense was non-existent amid their 35-17 defeat to the Bengals. But Atlanta's offense could receive an additional boost by leaning on their passing attack against the Panthers.

"There are certain games where we haven’t had to pass that much," Smith said. "Every game you go in there to have balance and we have plays and those guys are a big part of our offense."

With an average of 151.7 yards, the Falcons have possessed the second-worst passing attack in the league.

Going up against a solid secondary when facing off against the Panthers may not be ideal for the Falcons to find their rhythm within the passing game. But rookie wide receiver Drake London and second-year prospect Kyle Pitts as Atlanta's top-two options, the Falcons should consider trusting their passing attack during their Week 8 contest .

The duo of London and Pitts has accounted for an average of 74.6 receiving yards through the first seven games of the season.

One of the best games the Falcons had utilizing their passing game took place during their 23-20 home victory over the Cleveland Browns, where they recorded 226 yards through the air.

"If you get into some of these games, we’ve had some pretty quick games, possession-wise," Smith said. "Some of it’s been good for us like in Cleveland, and some of it has been not so good like in Cincinnati where you don’t have a lot of plays and we’ve got to do a better job all around, in all three phases.

"It’ll be different week-to-week with how we try to attack but the ultimate goal is to win."

Kickoff between the Panthers and Falcons is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

