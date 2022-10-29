ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Manufacturers are seeking creators in Tennessee | Opinion

By Bradley Jackson and Jay Timmons
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rMt9_0irGwqSK00
  • Bradley Jackson is the president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Tennessee Manufacturers Association.
  • Jay Timmons is the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers and chairman of the board of The Manufacturing Institute.

As manufacturing association leaders here in Tennessee and at the national level, we are focused on solving the most pressing industry challenges. It is no secret that one of the most frequently cited challenges is bringing even more people into the modern manufacturing workforce. But that challenge is also an opportunity.

Manufacturers are proud to note that if you’re looking for work in Nashville and across Tennessee, you’re in luck; there are great jobs to be found, and many more on the way. Manufacturers of all sizes and sectors employ more than 300,000 Tennesseans. With a competitively low cost of doing business, a strategic location near the eastern seaboard and explosive population growth, Tennessee is a prime spot for manufacturing companies scouting out a home base. We are already home to many brands known around the globe.

While you’re thinking about your future, it is important to note that opportunities to be part of a manufacturing team will probably stand out. That’s because manufacturers of all sizes across Tennessee are saying the same thing: “Creators Wanted.”

Ultimately, it all comes back to channeling the spirit of modern manufacturers—and that is to create. Making the many products that Americans depend on—whether it’s household goods, musical instruments, automobiles, advanced electronics and so many others—requires open minds that can imagine how to make something better, or to create something that nobody has thought of.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

That’s what it means to work in manufacturing.

Manufacturers and creators are one in the same

As a manufacturing team member in Tennessee, you’ll find more than just a job; you’ll find a family-supporting career that will give you chances to do and try work you might not have known existed.

So those looking to work with cutting edge tools such as augmented reality, 3D printing, robots and so much more—have ample opportunity to do just that.

These jobs are going to be widely available for a long time. Companies are looking for people with every skill set and level of education, because shop floors are constantly changing and evolving and because demand for high-quality manufactured goods always seems to be growing.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

This work includes exciting opportunities to work with headline-making advanced technology. Tennessee’s cities are increasingly dominating lists of U.S. tech hubs, and the number of manufacturers opening facilities here keeps ticking up.

According to a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, manufacturers will need to fill approximately four million jobs by the end of the decade. This industry isn’t just putting out help wanted ads, either.

The Creators Wanted Tour, a joint project of the National Association of Manufacturers and their workforce development and education partner, The Manufacturing Institute, came through Nashville last month. Companies including Electrolux, FactoryFix and Schneider Electric were onsite to discuss the many opportunities that their facilities offer.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, the NAM’s state partner, was proud to support the event, along with other initiatives in Tennessee such as Be Pro, Be Proud TN− a mobile workforce center to take the message about these great careers to students across the state.

The Creators Wanted Tour is raising awareness and interest in manufacturing careers, with networking opportunities, resources and a traveling mobile experience featuring a mobile “escape room”. It provides manufacturing-related challenges for the next generation of manufacturers, their parents and educators to solve as they learn more about modern manufacturing.

It’s a great time to start a career or to consider your next career move. Tennessee’s manufacturing community is ready to welcome anyone who possesses the spirit of a creator or the willingness to become one.

If that sounds like exactly what you’re looking to do, we can’t wait to meet you!

Bradley Jackson is the president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Tennessee Manufacturers Association. Jay Timmons is the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers and chairman of the board of The Manufacturing Institute.

Comments / 1

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs

Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS 42

The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
SUMMERTOWN, TN
On Target News

Four Lottery Winners in Our Area

Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
Instawork Economic Research

Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?

The Nashville metropolitan area currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Job growth is strong at both ends of the value chain, in raw materials and professional industries. Logistics and related trades have also been expanding. But the sector that Nashville has relied on for decades to make its name – leisure and hospitality – may be starting to fade from the limelight.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives saw...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy