Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made

Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
ATLANTA, GA
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?

Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
GREEN BAY, WI
Everything Phillies fans yelled at Astros players in Game 3 and why

Here is everything that Philadelphia Phillies fans yelled at Houston Astros players in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies faithful who got to attended Game 3 of the World Series had the time of their lives on Tuesday night. Not only was it their first World series game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade, but they got to watch the Phillies essentially hold batting practice, taking a 7-0 lead over the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
