Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Early start to virus season concerns area medical staff
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has re-opened its Corporate Emergency Operations Center as hospital officials ready surge plans to handle a respiratory virus season that began earlier than usual, particularly for respiratory syncytial virus — a common winter virus that can cause serious illness in children and older adults.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health hosts ribbon-cutting for its new Center for Post-Covid Care
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the Center for Post-COVID Care, one of the few clinics in the region that will provide long-term care to individuals suffering from complications after contracting COVID-19. Bob Feagins, executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talked about the center’s importance to the region.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Keep Kingsport Beautiful needs volunteers
Did you know that three Kingsport elementary schools established 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens this year? Were you among families painting trash barrels at the start of Fun Fest or volunteering as a Fun Fest Trashbuster?. Perhaps you’ve noticed the hundreds of trees planted throughout the city, or participated...
Kingsport Times-News
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
Kingsport Times-News
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night's Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill High School put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill's large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on D-B EXCEL's Erica Gardner, math teacher and robotics coach
KINGSPORT — A local math teacher and coach of an award-winning underwater robotics team is in this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds
KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Briefs: City parks and recreation holding Fortnite tournament
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fun-filled evening of fort building — both physically and electronically — at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The event will take place Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and include two types of fort building.
Kingsport Times-News
Bridge dedication for Coach Duard Walker is highlight of homecoming at Milligan
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty member. Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates an attractive...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate
Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year they once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
Kingsport Times-News
Former NASCAR driver Potter of Johnson City dies at 73
Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning author Silas House to talk at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is partnering with Atlas Books to hold an author talk with award-winning novelist Silas House. House will speak at the library on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Coeburn Middle School evacuated after HVAC problems
COEBURN — A problem with a heating and cooling unit forced the evacuation of Coeburn Middle School on Monday. According to Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, the HVAC unit triggered a fire alarm in the building, and all students and staff were evacuated. The students were sent to nearby Eastside High School to await dismissal in the afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff Mike Fraley warns Law Enforcement Committee that Sheriff's Department needs pay raise
ELIZABETHTON — “I have got to get this pay issue fixed,” Sheriff Mike Fraley told the Law Enforcement Committee of the Carter County Commission on Tuesday evening. The sheriff was respondingto the recent cancellation of a special called meeting of the County Commission to consider a pay increase for the Sheriff’s Office's patrol officers and corrections officers.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course
SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum Alumni Association recognizes four for outstanding service
GREENEVILLE – Four individuals who have performed impressively during their careers earned awards from the Tusculum University Alumni Association during the higher education institution’s annual Homecoming celebration. Erika Barker, a 2015 graduate; Mary Jo Slagle, a 1961 graduate; Jeanne Stokes, who retired as director of federal TRIO programs...
Kingsport Times-News
Rebuild on Main Street to start this week
KINGSPORT — Work on rebuilding Main Street from East Sullivan Street to Clay Street will begin this week, city officials said on Tuesday. “We’re pleased to announce that this long-awaited and important project will be getting underway this week,” said Public Works Director Michael Thompson.
Comments / 0