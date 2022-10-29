Read full article on original website
Related
An Australian Restaurant Receipt Is Going Viral For Charging A 'Sneaky' $105
If you've ever been to Australia, you may have been surprised to find out that tipping is not really a thing. It's not expected or mandatory. Staff are paid a minimum livable wage by law. For example, a full-time waiter working in Sydney would make an average wage of about $45,000 per year ($29,000 USD), according to Salary Expert. The country's minimum wage is $22 an hour ($14 USD), and many workplaces offer increased pay rates on weekends and public holidays (per Employsure). When someone does happen to tip, it's considered as a nice bonus.
Aldi Donut Sticks Are Back For Yet Another Sweet Fall
Fall is well underway and cozy comfort foods and drinks just keep coming. It seems as if every fast-food chain has unveiled a fall menu, from McDonald's pumpkin pie to Chick-Fil-A's autumn spice milkshake. Grocery stores have jumped on the fall food train as well, offering a variety of fall-inspired items. Trader Joe's is constantly surprising shoppers with unique items and this year was no different with the release of pumpkin cheesecake croissants. Not one to be left out, grocery chain Aldi also releases new products for the fall season.
Reddit Is Stunned By The Price Of A Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkey
Turkey and Thanksgiving remain linked together in a seemingly unbreakable bond (even though, according to the Smithsonian, the bird was probably not the main event during that first Thanksgiving). The good thing about turkey is that it's large enough to feed many, but it's difficult to prepare. For a start, it takes up a large amount of oven space and a lot of prep time between basting and stuffing. Some people wake before the sun rises just to get started on their entree. While some enjoy cooking turkey and the challenge that comes with it, for many, it's just not practical.
Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5
There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.
The Turkey Carving World Record You'll Probably Never Beat
Your turkey is cooked to perfection. Now comes the tricky part — the carving. When you were a kid, your dad always made it look so simple, carving each slice with surgical precision. Still, as you look down at this picture-worthy poultry specimen, you don't know where to start.
Why You Should Make Ribs In Your Air Fryer
Surely you have heard of the illustrious air fryer and its multipurpose applications. You must have also heard that you can put anything from fries to cake into the air fryer, and this being the case, the idea of using the air-driven device on ribs does not sound far-fetched at all.
Coffee Mate's Holiday Creamer Lineup Is Finally Here
Coffee is a blissful morning ritual that many get a daily perk out of. While many are quite happy with it being a plain black cup of joe, others love to indulge in flavors to enhance the caffeine experience. If there's no Starbucks or your favorite coffee place on your agenda, then staying at home for your coffee may mean forgoing your favorite flavor syrups. That's where coffee-flavored creamers can make a great addition to your fridge.
Giada De Laurentiis Explains How You Should Be Slicing A Watermelon
Watermelon is a popular choice in warmer seasons, and for good reason. The high water content makes it refreshing, and you can easily down slice after slice. There aren't many foods more tempting on a hot summer day. According to. , watermelons are the third most popular fruit in the...
Can You Use Hot Sauce That Has Lost Its Color?
You finally did it. You've reached the bottom of the bottle of your favorite hot sauce. But as you go to unscrew the lid, you notice something strange — the color of the hot sauce has changed. It's no longer the vibrant red or orange that it once was. Now, it's a dull brown. But is it still safe to use? Here's what you need to know.
Mashed
An All-Out Karen Ruined Everyone's Good Time During A Birthday Meal
When going out in public, there's one thing to always take into consideration: You might encounter rude people. It's just a part of life, accepting that not everyone was raised with adequate manners or respect for others. While you can mentally prepare for crossing paths with some of these unsavory members of society, others are outright belligerent in their behavior. You might call these aggressive, know-it-all, privileged people a "Karen." We've all seen and witnessed at least one Karen breakdown in our lives, hopefully on the sidelines and not intermingled in the unfortunate scene.
Popeyes' 'Burnt Turkey Fragrance' Tweet Is Bringing Thanksgiving Vibes
Lately, it seems like Thanksgiving is not only about turkey, but finding as many food items as possible in which to infuse turkey flavoring. In 2021, Salt and Straw released a Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce flavored ice cream as part of their Thanksgiving flavor collection. And that same year, Brach's created a limited-time Roasted Turkey Dinner flavored Candy Corn.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Holiday Menu Is Here And There's A Lot Of Peppermint
Beverage menu launches seem to jumpstart the changing of seasons. As the warm spices and gourd-forward beverages fade, some people are ready to embrace the holiday season and its refreshing peppermint flavors. Although the PSL can be divisive, the mint flavors that often dominate the winter months can be equally debated. As The Takeout discusses, mint can be that cool and refreshing flavor that helps to wash away the lingering bites from a hearty meal. While that holiday feast might not be paired with Listerine, mint candies, desserts, and even the candy cane have filled a holiday table to both cheers and jeers.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
How To 'Save A Fortune' On Brown Sugar, According To GBBO's Nancy
In 2014, baker and chef Nancy Birtwhistle blew judges away with her final showstopper bake combining sponge cake, caramel, and choux pastry into the shape of a towering windmill on Season 5 of "The Great British Bake Off" (via BBC). Hailing from Lincolnshire, England, Nancy became the oldest winner of the series to date. According to her official website, the champion has continued her journey as an educator, baker, and creative thinker, engaging in public speaking events, writing hundreds of recipes, and publishing a cookbook, as well as two other books sharing tips and tricks for living a more economically sustainable and eco-friendly life.
TikTok Is Entranced By Anthony Bourdain's Great Poetic Moment
Many people have fond memories of Anthony Bourdain. He was a talented chef, journalist, TV host, and author. When news of his death made airwaves and papers in June 2018, many were shocked and saddened, as if they had lost a friend even though most had never met him. It was Bourdain's friendly, down-to-earth personality that brought people in to his TV shows as he traveled the globe, dining with locals in places like Vietnam or Hungary. He brought awareness to the plight of humanitarian efforts everywhere he went (via Men's Journal), opening our eyes up to the wonders and horrors of the world.
Amazon Freevee Set To Air America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There are a few jobs out there that likely sound better than they actually are. Food taster is one of them. Imagine the hardship of being Putin's food taster, never knowing if you'll survive a poisoning attempt. Another job that falls right into this category is working in a test kitchen. True, you're cooking and eating all day long, but you're not always eating things you like, and a Zestful Kitchen writer explains that you're often battling stomach aches from the wide variety of bizarre foods you're trying.
Why You Should Think Twice About Getting The Strawberry Shake At In-N-Out
They're advertised as being made "with real ice cream," per In-N-Out, and one Redditor who said he worked at the fast food chain before said, "When I worked there 20 years ago it was just vanilla milk-like ice cream liquid (not frozen yet) from a cardboard milk carton type container. We would dump it in and it would freeze it. Strawberry and chocolate syrup lines added flavor. Vanilla was just vanilla."
Instagram Is Having A Keto Party With Aldi's Cauliflower Meals
Ever since the vegetable's massive rise in popularity in the mid-2010s, people have fully gotten on board with the versatility of cauliflower. Popping up as a secret ingredient in everything from pizza crust to fettuccine alfredo (and a not-so-secret ingredient in Trader Joes' famous cauliflower gnocchi), this vegetable can be employed as a sneaky replacement for grains, meat, and even dairy in countless gourmet recipes.
Extra Gum Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you ever asked someone what their favorite candy was, and they responded with gum instead of something like a Kit Kat or Snickers, then you'd probably give them a strange look. Gum is a pretty fantastic candy, however, as a single piece of the right brand can last you a long while. It's a great treat to have if you want to freshen up your breath or chew on something as you get yourself through a long day. Gum is great at giving you something flavorful to munch on as you go. There are a lot of different gum brands and flavors out there as well.
How To Fix Cranberry Sauce That's Too Thick
There are plenty of elements involved in the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. If even just one side dish doesn't come together the way you thought it would, it can make the whole meal feel off. Thankfully, there are plenty of quick problem solvers that can get a dish back on track — it just depends on what's wrong with it.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0