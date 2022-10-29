ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Police astonished after pulling over a ‘barely drivable’ car without headlights in the dark - as a 27-year-old driver is charged over the decrepit vehicle

A car in a busted state has been impounded after it was discovered allegedly driving at night with extensive damage and no headlights. Police were 'astounded' when officers came across the unregistered vehicle on Monday just after 3.30am travelling along Patullos Road at Lara, north of Geelong, Victoria. Officers said...
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO

