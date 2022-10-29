Read full article on original website
Syracuse football: what are they saying about the Orange after week 9?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. How much did the Orange get penalized for the six-point loss to the Clemson Tigers? Let’s find out. AP and Coaches Poll. Syracuse is ranked 22nd in both the...
Syracuse football: first down offense vs Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange offense has been unable to really get on track the last two weeks. However if you took the first half against Clemson and combined it with the second half against Notre Dame, then you’d have something pretty decent. Since we can’t do that yet, we can...
Syracuse football: Dino Babers’s Pitt week preview
The No. 22 Syracuse Orange have stumbled a bit in the toughest portion of their schedule, but Dino Babers’s squad can bounce back this weekend in the Steel City. Here’s what Babers had to say as he begins prepping for the Pitt Panthers:. Injury Updates. Remember last week...
Syracuse football: don’t lose sight of the big picture
It was a disappointing Saturday for the Syracuse Orange. A big crowd was on hand ready to push the Orange back into the win column and seven seconds into the game, Notre Dame was in the end zone for a lead they would never relinquish. With a hobbled Garrett Shrader,...
MBB Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Southern New Hampshire University
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team finishes up the exhibition season tonight against Southern New Hampshire University. Tonight’s game is only available to watch on ACC Network Extra. With the regular season starting next week, we’d look for a tighter rotation in the first half than we saw...
Syracuse football: Orange land commit from JuCo OL Lysander Moeolo
We’ve asked for the recruiting to start to pick up after the hot start for the Syracuse Orange and now we’re getting the first news since the signing of RB Ike Daniels back in July. On Halloween, Navarro College offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo announced his transfer to the ranks of the Orange offense.
Syracuse football: Orange line stays close in road battle with Pitt
After the hot start to the year, the Syracuse Orange have cooled off a bit and come back down to earth it seems. The squad is still ranked in the Top 25 after the defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome. Righting the ship against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the locale formerly known as Heinz Field is something that past precedent says is a daunting task. It seems if you check with the folks over at DraftKings SportsBook, it’s not as uphill of a climb as it could be.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange come out strong, end preseason with 72-58 win
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wrapped up their short preseason slate with a 72-58 win over the Southern New Hampshire Penmen. We got a good look at who are shaping up to be SU’s starting five, as well as some quality depth that’s been missing for a few years.
Syracuse women’s basketball: 2022-23 season preview
After much wait and tons of work over the break, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is set to kick off its season this week with an exhibition game against Le Moyne on Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will begin their season with a new coach,...
Syracuse basketball: Symir Torrence improved jumpshot in offseason
Symir Torrence always wanted to play basketball at Syracuse. The 6-foot-3 point guard grew up in the city, playing his high school basketball at Syracuse Academy of Science. He was All CNY as a sophomore, putting up 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game before transferring to Vermont Academy for his junior and senior seasons.
