OU vs. Iowa State football: Five takeaways from Sooners' win against Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s defense was as good as advertised , but OU used some first-half trickeration and three interceptions to escape with a 27-13 win on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium .

The Sooners (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) moved within a win of securing bowl eligibility with the victory.

Eric Gray ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and Dillon Gabriel threw for 148 yards and a score.

Here are five takeaways from the Sooners’ victory:

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Dillon Gabriel is OU football's best hope for a strong finish in 2022

Good defense? Bad offense?

Whether OU’s defense improved will be a question answered over the remainder of the season.

Iowa State has struggled offensively all season, and Saturday was no different.

The Cyclones were able to hurt the Sooners some through the air — Hunter Dekkers threw for 312 yards and a touchdown — but Iowa State’s running game had no teeth.

The Sooners held Iowa State to just 66 yards on the ground — nine in the first half.

The biggest area of encouragement for the Sooners came in their pressure.

OU had seven tackles for loss and a sack. The sack came courtesy of defensive lineman Jordan Kelley in the third quarter. It was the Sooners’ first sack from a defensive lineman since Sept. 17 against Nebraska when Jonah Laulu, Jalen Redmond, and Ethan Downs each recorded sacks.

The Sooners also had three interceptions — Woodi Washington, Justin Broiles and Danny Stutsman each picked off Dekkers.

More: 'He’s an alpha': How Brayden Willis became OU football's most versatile offensive weapon

After Eric Gray was stopped for a loss on third-and-goal from the 1 early in the second quarter, Sooners coach Brent Venables decided his offense needed a jolt.

So Venables dialed up some trickery.

Zach Schmit lined up for what would’ve been a 19-yard field goal try, but instead, holder Michael Turk pitched it to Schmit as the kicker ran toward him, Schmit cut to his left and found plenty of room to run in for the 2-yard touchdown.

Schmit scored all 13 of the Sooners’ first-half points.

For Turk, it was his second completion of the season — he also hit Schmit for a conversion, but not a score, on a fake field goal against Texas.

Turk’s touchdown pass was the first for an OU holder since Grant Bothun hit Michael Hunnicutt for an 8-yard touchdown in the 2013 Bedlam game.

More: Tramel: Is Brent Venables the right man for the job? Some might have doubts that he is.

Grinding it out

OU’s offense hasn’t exactly been known for its ability to string together long, sustained drives that eat up clock.

Going into Saturday’s game, the Sooners had just five drives that went more than 10 plays and five that took more than four minutes of clock time — four met both criteria.

But earlier this week, Sooners coach Brent Venables preached patience against the Cyclones’ defense.

“The structure’s different. The DNA’s different. The personnel’s different. The play callers are different,” Venables said. “I think when a team drops eight, you’ve got to play the game. There’s a saying you’ve got to take what they give us, OK? And I understand that to a certain degree. But you do have to — those teams thrive on people with a lack of patience. They thrive.”

The Cyclones’ defense certainly lived up to their billing, making it difficult for the Sooners to take shots down the field and frustrating an OU offensive line that had been excellent of late.

But offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took Venables’ talk of being methodical to heart.

In the first half alone, the Sooners had a touchdown drive of 15 plays that took up 4:38 and another of 14 plays that ate up 5:31 of clock.

The Sooners had been dominated in time of possession through their first six games, and Iowa State won the time-of-possession battle Saturday, 30:45-29:15, but OU still showed an ability to control the tempo offensively.

More: Why did D.J. Graham's move from CB to WR happen with OU football? 'His love is on offense'

In 13 games last season, Michael Turk punted just 35 times.

Saturday, Turk topped that total in the Sooners’ eighth game.

Late in the game, Turk came up with one of the most clutch punts of his career, booming a 60-yarder that was downed by Justin Broiles at the Cyclones’ 2.

Iowa State soon got out from the shadows of the goal line, thanks to a 28-yard run by Hunter Dekkers.

But a play later, Dekkers’ ill-advised pass was picked off by linebacker Danny Stutsman and returned 37 yards to the 2.

Two plays later, the Sooners scored to go ahead 27-13.

Turk finished with six punts, averaging 49.3 yards. He has 40 punts on the season.

More: OU football hopes to silence outside noise by finishing season 'with no regrets'

Billy Bowman returns

After being injured early in the Sooners’ Oct. 1 loss at TCU, safety Billy Bowman returned from a knee injury.

Bowman didn’t start — Justin Broiles and Key Lawrence got the calls at safety — but entered the game early.

He finished with two tackles.

Safety Damond Harmon also suited up for the first time since that TCU loss.

OU was without offensive lineman Tyler Guyton and running back Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes’ absence opened the door for Marcus Major, who had 12 carries for 29 yards in backing up Eric Gray.

More: OU coaches want to play a lot of people. And that includes freshmen playing bigger roles.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State live updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU vs. Iowa State football: Five takeaways from Sooners' win against Cyclones