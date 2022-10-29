ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

OU vs. Iowa State football: Five takeaways from Sooners' win against Cyclones

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s defense was as good as advertised , but OU used some first-half trickeration and three interceptions to escape with a 27-13 win on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium .

The Sooners (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) moved within a win of securing bowl eligibility with the victory.

Eric Gray ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and Dillon Gabriel threw for 148 yards and a score.

Here are five takeaways from the Sooners’ victory:

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Dillon Gabriel is OU football's best hope for a strong finish in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBkmG_0irGut2500

Good defense? Bad offense?

Whether OU’s defense improved will be a question answered over the remainder of the season.

Iowa State has struggled offensively all season, and Saturday was no different.

The Cyclones were able to hurt the Sooners some through the air — Hunter Dekkers threw for 312 yards and a touchdown — but Iowa State’s running game had no teeth.

The Sooners held Iowa State to just 66 yards on the ground — nine in the first half.

The biggest area of encouragement for the Sooners came in their pressure.

OU had seven tackles for loss and a sack. The sack came courtesy of defensive lineman Jordan Kelley in the third quarter. It was the Sooners’ first sack from a defensive lineman since Sept. 17 against Nebraska when Jonah Laulu, Jalen Redmond, and Ethan Downs each recorded sacks.

The Sooners also had three interceptions — Woodi Washington, Justin Broiles and Danny Stutsman each picked off Dekkers.

More: 'He’s an alpha': How Brayden Willis became OU football's most versatile offensive weapon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGp1K_0irGut2500

Zach Schmit has breakout day for Sooners

After Eric Gray was stopped for a loss on third-and-goal from the 1 early in the second quarter, Sooners coach Brent Venables decided his offense needed a jolt.

So Venables dialed up some trickery.

Zach Schmit lined up for what would’ve been a 19-yard field goal try, but instead, holder Michael Turk pitched it to Schmit as the kicker ran toward him, Schmit cut to his left and found plenty of room to run in for the 2-yard touchdown.

Schmit scored all 13 of the Sooners’ first-half points.

For Turk, it was his second completion of the season — he also hit Schmit for a conversion, but not a score, on a fake field goal against Texas.

Turk’s touchdown pass was the first for an OU holder since Grant Bothun hit Michael Hunnicutt for an 8-yard touchdown in the 2013 Bedlam game.

More: Tramel: Is Brent Venables the right man for the job? Some might have doubts that he is.

Grinding it out

OU’s offense hasn’t exactly been known for its ability to string together long, sustained drives that eat up clock.

Going into Saturday’s game, the Sooners had just five drives that went more than 10 plays and five that took more than four minutes of clock time — four met both criteria.

But earlier this week, Sooners coach Brent Venables preached patience against the Cyclones’ defense.

“The structure’s different. The DNA’s different. The personnel’s different. The play callers are different,” Venables said. “I think when a team drops eight, you’ve got to play the game. There’s a saying you’ve got to take what they give us, OK? And I understand that to a certain degree. But you do have to — those teams thrive on people with a lack of patience. They thrive.”

The Cyclones’ defense certainly lived up to their billing, making it difficult for the Sooners to take shots down the field and frustrating an OU offensive line that had been excellent of late.

But offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took Venables’ talk of being methodical to heart.

In the first half alone, the Sooners had a touchdown drive of 15 plays that took up 4:38 and another of 14 plays that ate up 5:31 of clock.

The Sooners had been dominated in time of possession through their first six games, and Iowa State won the time-of-possession battle Saturday, 30:45-29:15, but OU still showed an ability to control the tempo offensively.

More: Why did D.J. Graham's move from CB to WR happen with OU football? 'His love is on offense'

Michael Turk comes up big at the right time

In 13 games last season, Michael Turk punted just 35 times.

Saturday, Turk topped that total in the Sooners’ eighth game.

Late in the game, Turk came up with one of the most clutch punts of his career, booming a 60-yarder that was downed by Justin Broiles at the Cyclones’ 2.

Iowa State soon got out from the shadows of the goal line, thanks to a 28-yard run by Hunter Dekkers.

But a play later, Dekkers’ ill-advised pass was picked off by linebacker Danny Stutsman and returned 37 yards to the 2.

Two plays later, the Sooners scored to go ahead 27-13.

Turk finished with six punts, averaging 49.3 yards. He has 40 punts on the season.

More: OU football hopes to silence outside noise by finishing season 'with no regrets'

Billy Bowman returns

After being injured early in the Sooners’ Oct. 1 loss at TCU, safety Billy Bowman returned from a knee injury.

Bowman didn’t start — Justin Broiles and Key Lawrence got the calls at safety — but entered the game early.

He finished with two tackles.

Safety Damond Harmon also suited up for the first time since that TCU loss.

OU was without offensive lineman Tyler Guyton and running back Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes’ absence opened the door for Marcus Major, who had 12 carries for 29 yards in backing up Eric Gray.

More: OU coaches want to play a lot of people. And that includes freshmen playing bigger roles.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State live updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU vs. Iowa State football: Five takeaways from Sooners' win against Cyclones

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State

Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
STILLWATER, OK
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Watch: Guthrie honors long-time, legendary coaches

Four long-time coaches in the Guthrie school district were recognized Friday night during halftime of the football game for their nearly combined 200 years in education. Coaches Terry Bennett Sr., Rick Martin, Kenny Walters and Bret Stone were introduced to the Senior Night crowd. Bennett was with the school district...
GUTHRIE, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
GLIDDEN, IA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy