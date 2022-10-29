ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CCSO arrest roundup

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the past week, including:

Friday, Oct. 21

Deputies arrested Dylan Joseph Bomberry-Wright, 28, of Vinemont, on outstanding warrants for sexual abuse of a child and theft (diversion).

The warrants stemmed from an incident reported earlier this month.

——-

Deputies and investigators responded to a reported burglary in the Vinemont area.

Several stolen items were allegedly located in plain view at a residence next to the location of the burglary.

Trey Brittian Guthery, 28, of Hanceville, was located at the residence in question.

Guthery was arrested for the burglary and multiple outstanding warrants. The majority of the stolen property was located and returned on-site.

Guthery was charged with burglary, illegal possession of prescription medication (failure to appear), 3 counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear), three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), possession of stolen property (failure to appear), burglary (failure to appear), possession of burglary tools (failure to appear) and receiving stolen property (failure to appear).

——-

Deputies located a suspicious vehicle in the Dodge City area.

Lydia Lee, 38, of Sterrett, Alabama, was identified as the driver of the vehicle in question.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded drug paraphernalia. Lee was arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. Once there, Lee was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics.

She was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community.

Amber Lacole Burrows, 38, of Cherokee, Alabama, was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Burrows was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear).


Sunday, Oct. 23

Deputies arrested Ronald Aaron Brasher, 39, of Cullman, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including 2 counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and drug trafficking.

