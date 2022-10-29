ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Running back Jamarion Nibblett, other offensive weapons power Jarrell into the postseason

By Colby Gordon
 3 days ago
Jarrell returned to the playoffs for the first time in seven years in an emphatic way Friday.

Playing New Tech in what was basically a postseason game itself with the winner being assured a playoff spot out of District 13-4A Division II in two weeks, the Cougars used several big plays in the first half and dominated defensively during a 50-0 win at Manor New Tech High School.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Jarrell coach Marty Murr, who is in his second year of leading the Cougars and noted the program had only previously made the postseason six times in its history. “We’ve taken baby steps throughout the last two years, but this is a big step making the playoffs and we’re really excited.”

Jamarion Nibblett ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns and Jacques Spradley caught two TD passes and ran for another score to pace Jarrell (4-5, 2-2), which led 40-0 at halftime.

“Our offensive line was doing their job great, I saw the holes and from there it was just reading the field and doing what I do best,” said Nibblett, who averaged 9.7 yards a carry. “I couldn’t do any of this without my teammates and coaches — they’ve really encouraged me and helped make me the player I am.”

Since a memorable 11-1 season in 2015, Jarrell had only won four games or more twice entering Friday.

But the Cougars showed they have plenty of weapons on offense with quarterback Andrew Knebel and wideouts Jalani Price, Dakarai Barnes and Mason Dotson — among others — in addition to Nibblett and Spradley.

Knebel spread the ball around to five different receivers on 11 completions for 106 yards, while six different Jarrell running backs got carries.

“As long as we win — that’s all I care about,” Knebel said. “I’m proud of all of the guys on this team. The big boys up front tonight were doing what they do best — moving the defensive line, and Nibblett is the best running back I’ve played with in a while. Getting to the playoffs — it’s huge.”

On its first possession, the Cougars started a string of four touchdowns of at least 24 yards.

Knebel hit Spradley for a 40-yard TD, with the wideout sprinting 24 yards off a jet sweep into the end zone a few minutes later.

Nibblett crossed the goal line on runs of 41 and 35 yards as Jarrell led 26-0 heading into the second quarter.

Nibblett’s 5-yard touchdown jaunt and Knebel’s brilliant fade pass to Spradley for a score from 1 yard out rounded out the Cougars impressive first half offensively, while the Jarrell defense only allowed two first downs.

“Our skill guys do a nice job and they pull for each other,” Murr said. “And that’s big.”

Kamari Fisher’s 52-yard interception return and Nico Rodriguez’s 27-yard field goal marked the Cougars second-half scoring.

As Jarrell prepares for a final district game and the playoff contest to follow, Knebel said Murr has been instrumental in changing Jarrell’s culture over the last two years.

“We had a lot of work that needed to be done on and off the field, so I couldn’t be more thankful for Coach Murr,” Knebel said. “He’s a great coach and a good guy off the field, too.”

