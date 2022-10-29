Read full article on original website
Comcast could come to the Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Giant Pennsylvania settles federal suit over work documents for non-citizens
The Justice Department announced reached a settlement agreement with the Giant Company LLC d/b/a Giant Food (Giant), a Carlisle, PA-based grocery store chain. Giant is owned by the same corporate parent (Ahold) as Giant based in Landover, MD, but is a separate operation. Giant Landover has stores in Delaware, with Pennsylvania Giant operating a store in Kennett Square.
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
abc27.com
Franklin County community raising money for new pickleball courts
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough. The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz
With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location
YORK, Pa.-- Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have...
Picture this: Comprehensive planning for all in Perry County
Municipal planning comes with a unique set of challenges in rural areas such as Perry County. Municipalities often struggle to obtain grants and other sources of funding due to their size and limited tax base, and development in the area will often be much slower than that in areas without such limitations.
Washington Examiner
How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war
Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
Cumberland County’s first casino to hold job fairs
Cumberland County’s first casino will be holding two upcoming multi-day job fairs. Parx Casino Shippensburg will be holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University, 500 Newburg Road in Shippensburg Township.
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
Pennsylvania State trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
fox8tv.com
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
WGAL
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Josiah Bobb, Tier 2 Megan’s Law Offender Wanted by CPD
The Chambersburg Borough Police Department is asking for your help in locating Josiah Bobb. Bobb served 437 days in jail for sexually assaulting a child. The charges resulted from online chats he had with a child online. He traveled from Scranton to Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with her. The child was 12 years old at the time.
Camp Hill residents file lawsuit over political yard sign ordinance
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill. The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA
Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022
What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
Police searching for those responsible for alleged LGBT hate crime
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A family in Cumberland County emerged from their home one morning to find their pride and American flags torn down and car vandalized with spray paint. The victims' flag pole holding both flags was also broken. Additionally, the vandal(s) ripped open the soft top of...
fcfreepress
