Springfield, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

City investigating use of eminent domain to acquire eyesore property

PAXTON — The city is investigating whether it could use its eminent domain powers to acquire and redevelop an eyesore property containing a rundown single-family home at 404 S. Market St. in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. The city council voted 5-0 during its Oct. 26 adjourned...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer

The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Moves To Stock Up On Rock Salt For Winter

It’s that time of year… the City of Springfield is getting ready to pony up big dollars to replenish its supply of rock salt for the coming winter months. An ordinance going before the City Council this week seeks approval for the purchase of six-thousand tons of salt. The price is just over $90 a ton… for a total cost of $543,000.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO

The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Retail Manager Honored For Customer Service

A Springfield store manager is being recognized for going above and beyond the call to provide great customer service. The Central Illinois Customer Service Association has presented its WOW award to Steve Wade, an assistant manager at Lowe’s on Dirksen Parkway. A customer with two small children and a pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two days came into the store needing a custom piece of wood to finish building bunk beds… but the store’s cutting rig was broken.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
LITCHFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters

HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
HARRISTOWN, IL
1043theparty.com

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions

Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Some Springfield Snow Routes Could Change

Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Offers Pumpkin Smash Event

Now that Halloween is over, the City of Springfield is offering you a way to dispose of those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns you don’t need anymore. The city’s annual “Pumpkin Smash” returns this weekend. Usually, pumpkins are thrown away after Halloween, taking up space in landfills, but city officials say it’s more environmentally-friendly to turn them into compost.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Victims Of I-55 Crash Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. The accident happened near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, when a northbound semi crossed the median in wet, foggy conditions and came to a stop across the southbound lanes. Two vehicles struck the semi, and both of those drivers were killed.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room

The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
RUSHVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey

They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard

A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

UPDATE at 7:30 a.m. on 10/31/2022 Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County

William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

