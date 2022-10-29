Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 1, 2022
Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home in Murray. Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt. He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He...
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Football climbs national polls
The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 20 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 9 matchup against Kennesaw State. The Skyhawks climbed three spots up to No. 15 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while bumping up to No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools awarded $120,000 EPA grant for propane school buses
Weakley County Schools students will soon be riding on four new propane school buses, thanks to grant funds awarded to the district through the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] Clean School Bus Program. The $120,000 grant will be used to purchase four new, zero-emission propane school buses for the district. Out...
thunderboltradio.com
Reggie Watkins Trio to perform Thursday night at UT Martin
The UT Martin Department of Music welcomes the Reggie Watkins Trio Thursday night as part of the Ed Sargent Guest Artist series. The trio features Reggie Watkins playing the trombone and piano, David Throckmorton on drums, and Ava Lintz playing bass. The performance is at 7:30 in the Harriet Fulton...
thunderboltradio.com
No. 15 UT Martin Football returns home for showdown against Kennesaw State
The No. 15 ranked UT Martin football team returns home for the first time in over a month as the Skyhawks host ASUN preseason favorite Kennesaw State Saturday at noon at Hardy Graham Stadium. The Skyhawks (5-3) return home after playing their last three games on the road. UT Martin...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Jr. Beta Club Adds New Members
The Jr. Beta Club at Union City Middle School has grown by 37 members. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said twenty-eight sixth graders, six seventh graders, and three from the eighth grade, were inducted into the fraternity last week. The new members were recognized by club sponsors Mary Wiggins and...
radionwtn.com
Newest Martin Police Officer Sworn In
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”
westkentuckystar.com
Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season
Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
thunderboltradio.com
The Skyhawks Back in the Win Column
The No. 18 ranked University of Tennessee at Martin football team put up 517 yards of offense and forced seven turnovers en route to a 52-28 road victory at Southland Conference foe Houston Baptist. The Skyhawks ran for 346 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Zak Wallace had 15 carries...
radionwtn.com
Identification Of Murray Prowlers Sought
Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying individuals prowling in neighborhoods. The department has received several complaints of subjects prowling in back yards and even attempting to gain entry into apartments. Murray Police are asking that if you see something say something. If you...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
radionwtn.com
‘First 100 Years’ Mural Dedicated In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The newest downtown Paris mural–called ‘The First 100 Years’–was dedicated Tuesday. With Paris and Henry County celebrating their Bicentennials, the mural depicts people, homes and scenes from the first 100 years of local history. Paris Artist Dan Knowles introduced the crowd to the people...
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Tennessee
A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon.
KFVS12
2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
