Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”

MARTIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO