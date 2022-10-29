Read full article on original website
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
wfmd.com
Filming To Take Place In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
tysonsreporter.com
Antiques show and sale returning to McLean
The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022
Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
hagerstowncc.edu
Vicki Liston, “Molly’s Grave”
The literary magazine of Hagerstown Community College ~~photo credit: Catt McGonigle,"Stand Alone, taken in a field in Arvada, Colorado" “…and the pieces of her body slowly move towards each other, worming and squirming underneath the surface of the dirt until they can reconnect again.”. “Her ‘pieces’? Ewwww….” squirmed Shyloh....
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
High School Students Exhibit Art at Wilson College
Wilson College will host an exhibition of artwork by area high school students. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, runs from Wednesday, October 26, through December 2, in the Bogigian Gallery, Lortz Hall. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Gallery 50 exhibit to spice holidays
Gallery 50 hopes to add a little spice to your holidays with its new exhibit, “The Spice of Life: Art for the Holidays and Beyond.”. The public is invited to an opening reception for the art show on Friday, November 4 from 5:30–8 p.m. at 50 West Main Street in downtown Waynesboro. The evening will showcase the new artwork and include free refreshments in addition to live music from Prophets of the Abstract Truth in the adjacent Music Makers space.
Beloved crossing guard retires after 59 years
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Come rain or shine you could always find Sarah Mason on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Frederick Street guiding children across the street. The enjoyment she received was evident by the smile on her face. “I joined the police department as a crossing guard then I just […]
Wilson hosts high school exhibit
Wilson College hosts an exhibition of artwork by area high school students, starting this week and running through Dec. 2. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is open to the public in the Bogigian Gallery, Lortz Hall. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Shirley Rae Cook obituary 1953~2022
Shirley Rae Cook (Blevins), aged 69, passed from this life into the arms of God on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital from interstitial lung disease. Shirley was born in York, Pennsylvania and grew up Shrewsbury. She was the daughter of Raymond and Norma Blevins, both deceased. Shirley...
FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
syncopatedtimes.com
Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86
When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
etownian.com
Students of Etown: Ben Norris
Norris is originally from Bel Air, Md., and she transferred to Elizabethtown College this year from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. When asked why she chose her major, she cited her love for languages. “I have always had a love for languages,” Norris said. “I visited Japan back in 2018,...
Francis “Paco” W Gracia 1920~2022
Francis “Paco” W Gracia of Gettysburg went home to his heavenly father while surrounded by many loved ones on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. He was 102 years young. Paco was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Deighan) Gracia, parents, Juana and Fermin, and siblings, Gertrudis, Eugenia, Benigno, and infant brother.
Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022
What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
wvpublic.org
Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Receives Education Funding
An outdoor education center and an airshow are coming to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport with a $300,000 contribution from the Berkeley County Council. The airshow is set for August 26 and 27 of next year to recognize a century of flights at Berkeley County’s Shepherd Field. Flights from West Virginia’s oldest airport began in 1922 and officially opened the following year on June 17, 1923. It has the state’s longest runway at nearly nine thousand feet.
Patricia C Wright obituary 1935~2022
Patricia C Wright, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Patricia was born in Cumberland, MD on January 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Ruth (Damm) Garvin Gray and George Garvin. She was the widow of...
athleticbusiness.com
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization
A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
Novel Reels presents: ‘Coco’ at Capitol Theatre; “Day of Dead” themed event
Novel Reels will bring a showing of “Coco” to Capitol Theatre on Saturday, November 5 to showcase the traditional “dia de Muertos” holiday. Day of the Dead or “dia de Muertos” is a celebration of life and death. The holiday originated in Mexico but is celebrated all over Latin America with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). A wall of remembrance which represents an altar will be featured at the event for attendees to bring photographs of loved ones that they wish to honor. Marcie Taylor, of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, will be presenting the wall of remembrance along with information about the foundation that honors her son, Drew.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
