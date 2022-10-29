Novel Reels will bring a showing of “Coco” to Capitol Theatre on Saturday, November 5 to showcase the traditional “dia de Muertos” holiday. Day of the Dead or “dia de Muertos” is a celebration of life and death. The holiday originated in Mexico but is celebrated all over Latin America with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). A wall of remembrance which represents an altar will be featured at the event for attendees to bring photographs of loved ones that they wish to honor. Marcie Taylor, of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, will be presenting the wall of remembrance along with information about the foundation that honors her son, Drew.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO