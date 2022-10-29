Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County: Deed transfers Oct 19-25 2022
Deed Transfers for Oct 19-25, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
Beloved crossing guard retires after 59 years
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Come rain or shine you could always find Sarah Mason on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Frederick Street guiding children across the street. The enjoyment she received was evident by the smile on her face. “I joined the police department as a crossing guard then I just […]
Bobby L Wright Jr. obituary 1957~2022
Bobby L Wright Jr., 64, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at his residence. Bobby was born in McConnellsburg, PA on November 10, 1957, the son of the late Charlotte Joyce (Sipes) Wright and Bob L. Wright, Sr. He was the husband of Pam J. (Wissinger) Wright.
abc27.com
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022
Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
athleticbusiness.com
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization
A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
Francis “Paco” W Gracia 1920~2022
Francis “Paco” W Gracia of Gettysburg went home to his heavenly father while surrounded by many loved ones on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. He was 102 years young. Paco was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Deighan) Gracia, parents, Juana and Fermin, and siblings, Gertrudis, Eugenia, Benigno, and infant brother.
Sherry L Tosten obituary 1963~2022
Sherry L Tosten, 59, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born April 29, 1963 in Chambersburg, the daughter of Robert Etchberger and the late Joanne North. Sherry was a student at CASHS, worked at J. Schoeneman and then spent many years working as...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
abc27.com
Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
etxview.com
Cumberland County Commissioners engage in shouting match in dispute over Right-to-Know request
Two Cumberland County commissioners engaged in a shouting match last week over whether it was appropriate for Chairman Gary Eichelberger to use a Right-to-Know request to access emails former commissioner Rick Rovegno sent to county employees. Near the end of the county commissioners workshop meeting Thursday, Eichelberger argued with vice...
Fictitious Name Notice
Notice is hereby given a certificate was or will be filed under the Fictitious Names Act approved May 24, 1945, in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of PA setting forth that Timothy William Cook are the only person(s) owning or interested in a business, the character of which is garden tilling, brush hogging, and dumpster rental.
abc27.com
Franklin County community raising money for new pickleball courts
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough. The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are...
Shirley Rae Cook obituary 1953~2022
Shirley Rae Cook (Blevins), aged 69, passed from this life into the arms of God on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital from interstitial lung disease. Shirley was born in York, Pennsylvania and grew up Shrewsbury. She was the daughter of Raymond and Norma Blevins, both deceased. Shirley...
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield
Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
WGAL
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
Sierra, T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, opens store in central Pa.
T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, Sierra has made its debut in the midstate. The 16,039-square-foot store opened on Saturday at Delco Plaza, 1221 Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township, York County. “We love to help shoppers save big on all the brands they know and love, and with the holiday season...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0