CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week

Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week

Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
Animals are Commitments, Not Trial Runs

I was speaking to a lady the other day who said her neighbors had adopted two large breed dogs from a rescue only to return them a few days later because the dogs were “too big for the house.”. I literally boggled when I heard this. I don’t think...
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate

A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
Rescue Dog's Reaction to Having Her Very First Bed Is So Full of Gratitude

Ask anyone who has ever adopted a rescue dog how their new fur baby reacts when tit starts to sink in they have found a forever home. Shelter dogs that are welcomed into a home with a new family have a joyous attitude whenever they are fed, or played with, or get a new toy, or in the case of beautiful Dixie here, her first-ever bed.
Video of Dog Unexpectedly 'Herding' Huge Moose on Hiking Trail Is Just Wild

Many of the dog breeds we know and love today were initially bred for the purpose of herding sheep and cattle- collies, sheepdogs, Australian shepherds, etc. While these dogs run and play like any other, sometimes their instincts kick in. If they see an animal that they think needs herding, they'll try and herd it- even if it isn't livestock!
Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Seeing Mom 'Freeze' Is Quickly Going Viral

All pet owners wonder if our fur babies understand us when we talk to them. Sometimes, we will test them with words or phrases outside of their usual commands to see if their reactions correlate to the meanings of the words just to see how they respond. One woman tried this with her dog and the pup's reaction is too good.
Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet

A vet from Essex has revealed the dog breeds he would not keep as a pet.Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, listed several types of dog that he would not own, due to common health problems associated with particular breeds.Some breeds were off his list because of “temperament problems” or “excessive wrinkly skin.”Mr Simpson-Vernon clarified that ultimately all dogs have health problems, but steps can be taken to ensure you buy from the right place.“I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get,” Mr Simpson-Vernon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problemProtester tells Princess Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast tripKourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
