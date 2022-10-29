The St. Pete Beach home where a group of 20-somethings centered their entire summer around the phrase "puke and rally" is now for sale. Located at 225 Punta Vista Dr., in St Pete Beach, the property was home to the cast of season three of the MTV reality series "Floribama Shore" and can now be yours for $4,200,000.

