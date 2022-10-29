Read full article on original website
Related
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa
Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday night.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete Beach house from MTV's 'Floribama Shore' is now for sale
The St. Pete Beach home where a group of 20-somethings centered their entire summer around the phrase "puke and rally" is now for sale. Located at 225 Punta Vista Dr., in St Pete Beach, the property was home to the cast of season three of the MTV reality series "Floribama Shore" and can now be yours for $4,200,000.
City Of Pinellas Park Hosts Its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off And Rodeo
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The City of Pinellas Park is hosting its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off and Rodeo at England Brothers Park on November 5th, 2022. This is a free event and will open at 12:00 pm. The day’s events include a BBQ Cook-Off
Fixes finally planned for pair of dangerous Brandon intersections
Monday is the final day to submit feedback on Hillsborough County's plan to install two new traffic lights on Lumsden Road.
Voters to decide future of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Department is at risk of dissolving.
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
US-41 reopens after vehicle kills pedestrian in Sarasota
Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Bay News 9
Tampa mortician hosts traveling casket photo booth
TAMPA - After years of working with the dead, a local mortician is bringing her funeral parlour services to the living. Jessica Dillon founded the Embalmarina's Traveling Postmortem Fauxtography Parlour. She calls herself a perfectionist who uses family photos to get it right. Dillon hopes her photos can help make...
Bay News 9
'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
Bay News 9
Baby velociraptor stolen from Dinos & Dragons Exhibit
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An animatronic baby velociraptor that is valued at about $6,000 was stolen from the Dinos & Dragons Exhibit in New Port Richey overnight, according to officials. Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of construction for the Dinos & Dragons Exhibit, which will...
Palm Harbor Circle K Employee Who Tried To Save Woman From Gas Station Fire Files Suit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An injured Circle K employee who attempted to save the life of a customer engulfed in flames at a gas pump has filed suit in the Pinellas County courts. The suit is dated October 28 and is filed against 15 defendants.
Mysuncoast.com
Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
