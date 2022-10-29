ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Tampa mortician hosts traveling casket photo booth

TAMPA - After years of working with the dead, a local mortician is bringing her funeral parlour services to the living. Jessica Dillon founded the Embalmarina's Traveling Postmortem Fauxtography Parlour. She calls herself a perfectionist who uses family photos to get it right. Dillon hopes her photos can help make...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Baby velociraptor stolen from Dinos & Dragons Exhibit

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An animatronic baby velociraptor that is valued at about $6,000 was stolen from the Dinos & Dragons Exhibit in New Port Richey overnight, according to officials. Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of construction for the Dinos & Dragons Exhibit, which will...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

