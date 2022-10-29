ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Western Michigan Christian advances in volleyball districts

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team shut down Fennville in the first round of the Division 3 district tournament on Tuesday evening in a match that was played at Fennville. The Warriors won the match in three straight sets, topping Fennville 25-13, 25-15, 25-13. WMC was led by Abby Leffring’s...
MUSKEGON, MI
Ferris State’s Syann Fairfield named GLIAC Offensive Player of the week

Ferris State University sophomore Syann Fairfield has been named the Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). Fairfield, a former all-state volleyball player from North Muskegon High School, is a middle hitter for the Bulldogs. While at North Muskegon, she set the school...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon Catholic Central cruises past Pentwater

Catholic Central’s girls volleyball team swept Pentwater, 3-0 in a Division 4 district quarterfinal match at Mason County Eastern on Monday night. The Crusaders cruised after winning the first set, 25-18 and took the next two handily, 25-7 and 25-10. Claire LaVigne led the Crusaders with 19 assists, had...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kent City’s volleyball team wins Sparta Invitational

The Kent City volleyball team capped off their Saturday with a first-place finish at the Sparta Invitational. In pool play, the Eagles lost a close one to Greenville, 25-23, 27-26, and played to draws against Comstock Park, 19-25, 26-24, and Shelby 23-25, 25-17. The Eagles moved on for a rematch...
KENT CITY, MI
Muskegon Catholic sending four runners to cross country state finals

Muskegon Catholic Central is sending four runners to the Division 4 cross country state finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. Muskegon Catholic finished in fourth place in the boys’ team competition at the Division 4 regionals on Saturday. The Crusaders finished with 121 points in the meet at Allendale. Individual...
MUSKEGON, MI
Ludington’s Holmes named LSJ soccer player of the month

LUDINGTON– — Ludington Spencer Holmes was a team leader for the Orioles this past season. The junior forward had 20 goals and 14 assists for Ludington, whose season ended with a district setback to Reeths-Puffer. For his efforts this past season, Holmes was named the Local Sports Journal’s...
LUDINGTON, MI
Spring Lake girls finish second at cross country regionals, earn berth to state meet

The Spring Lake girls cross country team is heading for the Division 2 state finals Saturday after a second-place regional finish. The regional meet was at Allendale. The Lakers finished with 53 points, seven points behind regional champion Grand Rapids Christian (46 points). The only other local team was the Fruitport Trojans, who finished in ninth place with 244 points.
SPRING LAKE, MI
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE

Community Policy