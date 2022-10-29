Read full article on original website
Western Michigan Christian advances in volleyball districts
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team shut down Fennville in the first round of the Division 3 district tournament on Tuesday evening in a match that was played at Fennville. The Warriors won the match in three straight sets, topping Fennville 25-13, 25-15, 25-13. WMC was led by Abby Leffring’s...
Fruitport Calvary sweeps Walkerville in district volleyball action
The Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball team knocked off Walkerville in the Division 4 district quarterfinal round on Monday evening played at Mason County Eastern in Custer. The Eagles flew past Walkerville in three sets (25-10, 25-14, 25-22). Kamea Sutherland had 12 digs, eight kills and three aces, while Ella Dykman...
Ferris State’s Syann Fairfield named GLIAC Offensive Player of the week
Ferris State University sophomore Syann Fairfield has been named the Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). Fairfield, a former all-state volleyball player from North Muskegon High School, is a middle hitter for the Bulldogs. While at North Muskegon, she set the school...
Muskegon Catholic Central cruises past Pentwater
Catholic Central’s girls volleyball team swept Pentwater, 3-0 in a Division 4 district quarterfinal match at Mason County Eastern on Monday night. The Crusaders cruised after winning the first set, 25-18 and took the next two handily, 25-7 and 25-10. Claire LaVigne led the Crusaders with 19 assists, had...
Kent City’s volleyball team wins Sparta Invitational
The Kent City volleyball team capped off their Saturday with a first-place finish at the Sparta Invitational. In pool play, the Eagles lost a close one to Greenville, 25-23, 27-26, and played to draws against Comstock Park, 19-25, 26-24, and Shelby 23-25, 25-17. The Eagles moved on for a rematch...
North Muskegon’s James Young named LSJ offensive player of the month
The success of the North Muskegon football team can be traced to a number of reasons, but the passing efficiency of quarterback James Young is front and center of that success. Young, a sophomore, has completed 116-of-163 passes (71 percent) for 1,699 yards this season. He has 22 touchdown passes...
Muskegon Catholic sending four runners to cross country state finals
Muskegon Catholic Central is sending four runners to the Division 4 cross country state finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. Muskegon Catholic finished in fourth place in the boys’ team competition at the Division 4 regionals on Saturday. The Crusaders finished with 121 points in the meet at Allendale. Individual...
Western Michigan Christian, Kent City girls’ cross country teams heading to Division 3 state finals
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors and Kent City Eagle girls’ cross country teams are headed to the Division 3 state finals this Saturday. WMC finished in second place and Kent City was third at regionals this past Saturday in Allendale. Central Montcalm took top honors with 65 points. They...
Hard work on, off the court earns Bucs’ Friggens LSJ player of the month honors
GRAND HAVEN– — It was quite a tennis season for Grand Haven’s James Friggens. Friggens finished the season with a 23-10 record, was a regional finalist and made it to the quarterfinals in the state meet. For his efforts this season, Friggens was one of two players...
Grand Haven boys win regionals, earn spot in state meet; Bucs girls finish third
The Grand Haven boys and girls’ teams are heading to the Division 1 cross country state finals in Brooklyn at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 5. The boys won the Division 2 title and the girls finished third. The meet was run at Allendale. In the boys’...
Ludington’s Holmes named LSJ soccer player of the month
LUDINGTON– — Ludington Spencer Holmes was a team leader for the Orioles this past season. The junior forward had 20 goals and 14 assists for Ludington, whose season ended with a district setback to Reeths-Puffer. For his efforts this past season, Holmes was named the Local Sports Journal’s...
Michigan high school football: MHSAA district finals playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
Spring Lake girls finish second at cross country regionals, earn berth to state meet
The Spring Lake girls cross country team is heading for the Division 2 state finals Saturday after a second-place regional finish. The regional meet was at Allendale. The Lakers finished with 53 points, seven points behind regional champion Grand Rapids Christian (46 points). The only other local team was the Fruitport Trojans, who finished in ninth place with 244 points.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter
Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon goes on the offensive in latest campaign rally
With the midterm election just over a week away, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon held a rally Monday in Grand Rapids. In what her campaign is calling a “bus tour throughout the state,” Republican and Challenger Tudor Dixon joined other GOP candidates Monday, promising a Red Wave at the polls on November 8th.
