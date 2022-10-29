Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri
Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols' Blowout Win Over Kentucky
Tennessee got started early in Neyland Stadium on Saturday night with a 55-yard touchdown from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt. The play was the fifth from scrimmage for the UT offense, and Kentucky found themselves trailing by seven less than 90 seconds into the game. Kentucky's second drive on ...
WBIR
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Missouri matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the Vols matchup against Missouri was announced Monday. The Tennessee Football account tweeted that the Volunteers will take on the Tigers at noon on Nov. 12. This matchup is the last 2022 regular-season game taking place in Neyland Stadium. If you can't...
Elite OT Daniel Calhoun High On Vols After Saturday Night Visit
Elite 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun has been a frequent visitor to Tennessee over the last few months. On Saturday night, the massive 6',6", 330lbs offensive tackle returned to Knoxville for another visit. Following the visit, he discussed the trip with Volunteer Country. "Really the ...
247Sports
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings
After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
wccbcharlotte.com
Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance
KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
Tourists Terrified After Finding Bear Inside of Car in Gatlinburg
A family from Alabama got the scare of a lifetime when they found a bear inside of their car while in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Raven Sartain and her family were visiting the area and had just settled into their cabin when they heard a commotion by their car. When they went to investigate, they ended up getting a little closer to the area’s wildlife than they had hoped. The bear climbed into the car and discovered a frozen treat hiding in the backseat.
WKYT 27
Vehicle crashes into Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
insideofknoxville.com
Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville
It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
Comments / 1