Oswego County, NY

City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
Adirondack Regional Airport receives $8.5 million for updates

SARANAC, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Regional Airport received $8.5 million in state funding for the revitalization of its terminal building, which will improve the flow of people inside. The Syracuse Hancock International Airport also received $20 million in state funding to make improvements, modernize operations and promote environmental resilience. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
Winners announced in Fulton’s Halloween Decorating Contest

FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
FULTON, NY
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Downtown eatery moving after eviction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
WATERTOWN, NY
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November

(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
AUBURN, NY
Fulton, NY
