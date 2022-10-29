Read full article on original website
City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
Menter Ambulance Awarded With Upstate University Hospital Critical Care Transport Grant
FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 23 – October 29
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. Full story here.
WKTV
Adirondack Regional Airport receives $8.5 million for updates
SARANAC, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Regional Airport received $8.5 million in state funding for the revitalization of its terminal building, which will improve the flow of people inside. The Syracuse Hancock International Airport also received $20 million in state funding to make improvements, modernize operations and promote environmental resilience. Syracuse...
Mayor Michaels Announces Fulton PD Ramping Up Enforcement Initiatives, Quality Of Life Patrol
FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department has stepped up its enforcement initiatives and quality of life patrol in the city, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This past weekend alone, police department efforts resulted in eight overall arrests in everything from illegal substances to traffic tickets, she said.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Ringold Volunteer Fire Department Delights Community With Drive Thru Trick Or Treating
PULASKI, NY – Volunteers from several Pulaski community organizations showed support for the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department’s generous tradition, sharing the Halloween spirit with children of all ages on the evening of October 30, 2022. Vehicles filled with costumed children lined up on Lewis Street as 6 p.m....
Port Of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker
The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Winners announced in Fulton’s Halloween Decorating Contest
FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
St. Luke and Oswego County Workforce New York Host Hiring Event Nov. 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton. “We look forward to sharing the...
Youth Bureau Seeks Funding Requests For 2023 Youth Sports, Education Programs
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County. This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS...
Two suburban sites are the early voting hotspots in Syracuse area
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In three days of early voting, more than 10,000 Onondaga County residents have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, with the heaviest turnout in the suburban towns of DeWitt and Clay. Six days of early voting remain before Election Day, Nov. 8. Thus far, Democrats have...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
wwnytv.com
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
localsyr.com
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
