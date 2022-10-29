Read full article on original website
Related
City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
St. Luke and Oswego County Workforce New York Host Hiring Event Nov. 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton. “We look forward to sharing the...
Menter Ambulance Awarded With Upstate University Hospital Critical Care Transport Grant
FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 23 – October 29
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. Full story here.
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
Ringold Volunteer Fire Department Delights Community With Drive Thru Trick Or Treating
PULASKI, NY – Volunteers from several Pulaski community organizations showed support for the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department’s generous tradition, sharing the Halloween spirit with children of all ages on the evening of October 30, 2022. Vehicles filled with costumed children lined up on Lewis Street as 6 p.m....
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Mayor Michaels Announces Fulton PD Ramping Up Enforcement Initiatives, Quality Of Life Patrol
FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department has stepped up its enforcement initiatives and quality of life patrol in the city, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This past weekend alone, police department efforts resulted in eight overall arrests in everything from illegal substances to traffic tickets, she said.
Cayuga Community College’s Human Services Program Thriving In Second Year
AUBURN, NY – One of Cayuga Community College’s newest programs is quickly becoming a popular option for students thanks to a combined emphasis on experiential learning and community involvement. Now in its second academic year, the Human Services program at Cayuga has already exceeded enrollment projections, with students...
Port Of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker
The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.
CiTi BOCES Hosts Local Trades Unions, Oswego County Students For 2022 Trades Fair
MEXICO, NY – High school students from all nine Oswego County school districts recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with representatives from many local trades unions during a Trades Fair hosted in the Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation lab at CiTi BOCES’ main campus in Mexico.
FCSD BOE Discusses State Assessment Scores For Grades 3-8 ELA, Math, Science
FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. During the superintendent’s report, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, along with principals and department directors, presented an analysis of the...
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
Leigh Hilgenberg Joins Oswego Health As New Executive Director, Administrator Of The Manor, Springside At Seneca Hill
OSWEGO – Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Leigh Hilgenberg joins Oswego Health providing leadership, direction, and administration of all aspects of The Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill. For the past decade, Hilgenberg has devoted her career to quality management, and ensuring patients within Central New York have the necessary...
National Grid’s ‘Project C’ Supports Imagination Library Of Oswego County
Oswego County – National Grid recently awarded a $50,000 grant to United Way of Greater Oswego County to support Imagination Library of Oswego County through the company’s Project C initiative. This grant will allow the Imagination Library Program the ability to continue providing free age-appropriate books to children,...
OCSD BOE To Hold Policy Committee Meeting, BOE Meeting November 1
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will be conducting the following meetings:. Policy Committee Meeting – November 1, 2022 – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regular Board of Education Meeting – November 1, 2022 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both...
Website Available To Oswego County Voters To Help Navigate This Year’s Elections
OSWEGO COUNTY – Ten years ago, a non-partisan website was created for Oswego County residents to help navigate complex changes that took place with the elections of 2012. It is www.oswegocountygovernments.com. The 2022 Elections are now less than two weeks away and there are major changes once again. What...
United Way Annual Diamond Ring Raffle Donated By DuFore’s Jewelers
OSWEGO – Tis the season! The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a beautiful diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0