Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students

FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Leigh Hilgenberg Joins Oswego Health As New Executive Director, Administrator Of The Manor, Springside At Seneca Hill

OSWEGO – Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Leigh Hilgenberg joins Oswego Health providing leadership, direction, and administration of all aspects of The Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill. For the past decade, Hilgenberg has devoted her career to quality management, and ensuring patients within Central New York have the necessary...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
