‘Drink Masters’ Mixologist Serves Judges Killer Cocktail: “If It’s Not Done Correctly, You Die”

By Brett White
 3 days ago
Being a judge on a reality competition show is hard work. You’re essentially determining whether or not another person’s entire life and livelihood are going to change forever — that is, if one of those contestants doesn’t kill you first. Seems like hyperbole, but that’s very much a concern raised in the premiere episode of Netflix’s cocktail competition series, Drink Masters.

Please note: Drink Masters is a competition between professionals. These mixologists sling drinks for a living and they know way, way more about cocktails than I will ever know (including if “sling drinks” is actual bartender slang or something I just made up). Of all the food-based competition shows, you’d think the gang over at Nailed It! would be the most at risk of ingesting something lethal. Instead it’s an experienced professional who made it all the way to the bar of a Netflix reality show who nearly slays the judges in the first episode — literally.

The first challenge is simple enough: put your own spin on a margarita. And since every single restaurant with a brunch menu and/or patio has put their own spin on a marg before, the contestants will have to go the extra mile to impress judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik. To do this, one mixologist creates a margarita that tastes like chips and salsa. Another topped their drink off with a smoked sea salt air and five-spice syrup instead of a salted rim. And another, Alex Velez of Las Vegas, chose to “elevate” his cocktail by adding — or “anchoring” — dry ice to the bottom of each glass so that the drink smoked “like a witch’s cauldron.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suM2K_0irGsqJU00
Photo: Netflix

The drink and its presentation looked nice. Alex’s overall entry into the margarita competition was his “3-Way Margo,” which presented the taste of the cocktail in jelly form, air form, and a carbonated form. The judges had no problem with the first two iterations, but judge Solarik paused before trying the third… because he values his life.

“If i was to consume one of those pellets, it will stick to my esophagus,” said Solarik, matter-of-factly. “It will then create carbon dioxide and I will choke to death.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeQhb_0irGsqJU00
Photo: Netflix

Alex’s response: “Yeah, I know.”

Not the response you’d expect to hear! When Alex described himself earlier by saying, “Once the judges have the true Alex experience, it will blow the judges away,” I didn’t think he meant it literally.

Thankfully Alex continues to explain: “I wouldn’t put anything out there to put anybody in danger without knowing how to manipulate and how to construct a cocktail in a way that wouldn’t hurt you.”

Judge Reiner’s rebuttal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WVPZ_0irGsqJU00
Photo: Netflix

Yeah, it’s hard to argue with that! The judges, including host Tone Bell, pass on trying Alex’s witchy and deadly brew — because if they did try it, the mixologists would be serving drinks to an empty table for the next 9 episodes. Alex ends up in the bottom three and is up for elimination. Yeah, two other cocktails didn’t live up to the judges’ expectations, but at least they could drink them!

So… in Alex’s defense, putting dry ice in cocktails is very much a thing. But also, every recipe or article about dry ice cocktails includes a very strongly worded note about not ingesting the actual dry ice. And as for what happens if you ingest dry ice, its not great, Bob.

For the face-off to see who goes home, the bottom three have to create a smoked cocktail — essentially doing what Alex tried to do with dry ice, but without a potential bodycount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQy7Z_0irGsqJU00
Photo: Netflix

The judging starts off rocky…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjiSP_0irGsqJU00
Photo: Netflix

But then… Alex’s big risk of serving a room-temperature cocktail in a face-off round pays off. Tasting an Alex cocktail for the first time, they can tell that he actually understands flavor. He understands flavor more than he understands what is and isn’t acceptable to serve judges on a TV show.

And — SPOILER ALERT — Alex escapes elimination. That’s truly wild. Alex’s second cocktail was so good that it overshadowed his killer cocktail. I don’t know if there’s a better comeback in reality TV history. From nearly killing the judges to avoiding elimination? What a moment.

And y’know, Alex’s big miscalculation was ultimately good for Drink Masters. Every reality show needs a hook beyond the premise to keep viewers tuning in. Having a contestant nearly choke the judges with dry ice in Episode 1 just makes me want to watch the next episode… to see who tries to kill the judges next, and with what poison.

