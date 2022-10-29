Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-King understands Swiatek's Billie Jean King Cup absence, but says playing is 'no brainer'
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek's decision to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow is understandable, according to Billie Jean King, although she wishes the Pole had not been as hasty.
Feeling the Blues at Chelsea, Can the U.S.’s Top Star Rise?
English fans love to laugh at Christian Pulisic. Now is his chance to prove them wrong.
Comments / 0