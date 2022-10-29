A decision on whether to approve plans for a controversial coal mine has been delayed again as ministers are said to need more time to consider the case.The latest deadline to decide whether or not to grant planning permission for the coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria was early November.Environmental group Friends of the Earth said it was a “shame” the Government did not “seize” an opportunity to reject the plans at a time that would have coincided with the Cop27 conference in Egypt starting next week.The organisation said it received a letter from the Government...

