Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmentHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz), 77
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz) “Pat,” formerly of Cedarburg, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend at the age of 77. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Milwaukee to Carl Frederick and Jean Ellen (nee Ferry) Hintz. Pat worked as a cosmetologist and held several other office and retail positions. She moved with her husband, Robert, to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area in 2004 and returned in 2018 after his passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Holly Anne Gray
Holly Anne Gray (nee Riekkoff) of Brown Deer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Holly is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her children Rebecca (Matt Pulizos) and Taylor. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald, James, Liz, and twin sister, Heather. She will be missed by numerous close friends and family. Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Nancy Riekkoff; brother Ross and sister-in-law Cindy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ralph R. Hensel
Ralph R. Hensel, age 83, of West Bend died Thursday, October 27. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, at 12:00 noon at 5th Avenue United Methodist Church with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A complete obituary will be published before the funeral. Schmidt Funeral Home,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lyle Johnston
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle's previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy, Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by four sisters, Margie,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Laura Lorraine Osmundsen
Feb. 7, 1961 - Oct. 15, 2022. Laura Lorraine Osmundsen, 61, of Lake Geneva, passed away at her home on October 15, 2022. Laura is survived by four siblings, David (Debbie Norman) Osmundsen, Mark (Maribeth) Osmundsen, Sara (Craig) Wahlstedt and Mary (David Hofman) Osmundsen; her Aunt Sandra; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jeffery A. Cordie
Aug. 28, 1952 - Oct. 25, 2022. Jeffery A. Cordie, age 70, unexpectedly died October 25, 2022, leaving behind a wife, Ann M. Tousignant; son David R. Cordie; daughter Elizabeth A. Bukowy (nee Cordie) (John D. Bukowy); sister Garilyn A. Truttschel (Robert W. Truttschel); and granddaughter Shelby A. Bukowy. Jeff...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher)
Jan. 10, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2022. Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher) went to be with the Lord and joined her beloved husband and son on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Gullekson. Mom of Darryl Gullekson Sr. (Kim) and the late Darren Gullekson. Dear grandma of Darryl Gullekson Jr. and Krista Gullekson. Further survived by nephew Chucky and other friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jane E. Hilt
Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 22, 2022. Jane E. Hilt of Waukesha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born in Waukesha on February 26, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Florence (nee Bellin) Parson. Jane graduated from Waukesha High...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha West boys soccer - 10/29/2022
For Waukesha Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here. For Washington and Ozaukee Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here. For Washington and Ozaukee obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Tis the season
WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Board and volunteers on Monday decorated downtown West Bend with Christmas garlands to get ready for the holiday season, and Thursday’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Old Settler’s Park, 200 N....
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘A lot of sunshine has come to this community’
CEDARBURG — “It all started back in 1969.”. The Cedarburg community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Cedar Creek Settlement on a recent Friday evening. Jim Pape, the inspiration behind much of Cedarburg’s reputation as a must-visit tourist venue, was, in 1969, looking at the city as a good spot for FHA-scored housing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
Greater Milwaukee Today
MT Chamber honors community award recipients
MEQUON - The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Celebrate Your Community Awards Dinner Oct. 20 at The Watermark at Shully’s in Thiensville. The event recognizes businesses and individuals who make an outstanding impact on the community through exceptional leadership, support and involvement. The recipients were: Business of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 School District of Random Lake referendum
Residents residing in the School District of Random Lake will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Shall the School District of Random Lake, Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions at the school building, including for a secure entrance, classrooms and a cafeteria/ multi-purpose space; combine and centralize two district libraries; renovations at the elementary/middle school and the high school; district-wide capital maintenance, safety and site improvements; construction of a maintenance facility; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, technology and equipment?
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County teams have good showing at state meets
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After his team put on a furious finish in the last mile to equal last year’s strong eighth place finish, the Hartford boys cross country coach Paul Horanoff happily took note of some very welcome accomplishments the Orioles checked off in the WIAA D1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Fox Point-Bayside School District referendum
Residents residing in the Fox Point-Bayside School District will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Voting "Yes" is a vote in support of maintaining the current residential tax increase that was first approved for July 2019-June 2023. A "No" vote brings the operational budget starting in the 2023-2024 school year down by $3.1 million or a loss of 21% of the budget.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Incumbent Brooks, challenger Larsen vie for Assembly District 60 seat
Voters in parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties will vote for more than governor and senator Nov. 8. The Assembly District 60 race will pit incumbent Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, against newcomer Dan Larsen of Cedarburg. There are distinct differences between the two candidates. The Daily News spoke to them about...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plan Commission to discuss, act on TID Wednesday
OCONOMOWOC — The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening on the proposed mixed-use downtown Rockwell development, which has drawn positive and negative feedback from residents since its proposal almost a year ago. The public hearing is on the proposed creation of tax incremental financing district (TID)...
Comments / 0