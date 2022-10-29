Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmentHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Fox Point-Bayside School District referendum
Residents residing in the Fox Point-Bayside School District will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Voting "Yes" is a vote in support of maintaining the current residential tax increase that was first approved for July 2019-June 2023. A "No" vote brings the operational budget starting in the 2023-2024 school year down by $3.1 million or a loss of 21% of the budget.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Incumbent Brooks, challenger Larsen vie for Assembly District 60 seat
Voters in parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties will vote for more than governor and senator Nov. 8. The Assembly District 60 race will pit incumbent Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, against newcomer Dan Larsen of Cedarburg. There are distinct differences between the two candidates. The Daily News spoke to them about...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County teams have good showing at state meets
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After his team put on a furious finish in the last mile to equal last year’s strong eighth place finish, the Hartford boys cross country coach Paul Horanoff happily took note of some very welcome accomplishments the Orioles checked off in the WIAA D1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha West boys soccer - 10/29/2022
For Waukesha Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here. For Washington and Ozaukee Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here. For Washington and Ozaukee obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here.
Greater Milwaukee Today
MT Chamber honors community award recipients
MEQUON - The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Celebrate Your Community Awards Dinner Oct. 20 at The Watermark at Shully’s in Thiensville. The event recognizes businesses and individuals who make an outstanding impact on the community through exceptional leadership, support and involvement. The recipients were: Business of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Special teams win it for Homestead
HARTFORD — Most football coaches believe that special teams impact a game every bit as much as the offense or defense. Friday’s WIAA Div. 2 second round playoff confrontation between North Shore Conference rivals Homestead and Hartford hinged on them. Homestead seniors Myles Kelly and Xavier Smith stormed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brooks sentencing hearing to cover two days
Darrell Brook Jr., following his convictions on 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, will see his sentencing hearing cover parts of two days Nov. 15-16. Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese told Judge Jennifer Dorow there were at least 36 people who would like to read statements or have their comments read in court, in addition to about 10 others who sent in written comments.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lyle Johnston
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle's previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy, Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by four sisters, Margie,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fastest girls in the state
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The sleeping giant that is Muskego’s girls cross country program was awoken. And there would be no giant-slaying on this day. Of the six races conducted on Ridges Golf Course Saturday afternoon, five were claimed by one of the top two-ranked teams in their respective divisions according to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association polls.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bill Cherek
Bill Cherek passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by his family on October 24, 2022. Bill lived his life with purpose and humor and was a dear friend to many. He is survived by his children Dan Cherek, Laura Hutchins, Jeanie Brown (Barry) and Amy Falk (Andy). Bill was the very proud grandpa to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tom Cherek (Sally) and sister Mary Moose.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz), 77
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz) “Pat,” formerly of Cedarburg, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend at the age of 77. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Milwaukee to Carl Frederick and Jean Ellen (nee Ferry) Hintz. Pat worked as a cosmetologist and held several other office and retail positions. She moved with her husband, Robert, to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area in 2004 and returned in 2018 after his passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Tis the season
WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Board and volunteers on Monday decorated downtown West Bend with Christmas garlands to get ready for the holiday season, and Thursday’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Old Settler’s Park, 200 N....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Scott W. Land
July 29, 1947 - Oct. 26, 2022. Scott W. Land of Waukesha passed away on October 26, 2022, at the age of 75, after complications with diabetes. He was surrounded by loved ones. Scott was born on July 29, 1947, to Glenn and Alice Land in Waukesha. Scott is survived...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Diana Kammueller (nee Battles)
Diana Kammueller (nee Battles) Diana Kammueller (nee Battles) entered God’s loving embrace on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was the cherished mother of Gwen (K. Thomas), Roger (Judy Hubacek), Brian (Marchelle), Dawn (Richard Wilcox Jr.), Joel (Donna), and mother-in-law to Sherri. Diana is further survived by 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jeanne Rae Jacobs
June 14, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2022. Jeanne Rae Jacobs of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 93. Jeanne was born on June 14, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Valtierra. Jeanne married Donald E. Jacobs on August 26, 1950. She was loved by many. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and being a loving mother and grandmother. She was a kind, loving and caring woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Holly Anne Gray
Holly Anne Gray (nee Riekkoff) of Brown Deer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Holly is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her children Rebecca (Matt Pulizos) and Taylor. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald, James, Liz, and twin sister, Heather. She will be missed by numerous close friends and family. Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Nancy Riekkoff; brother Ross and sister-in-law Cindy.
Comments / 0