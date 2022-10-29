Read full article on original website
Lyle Johnston
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle's previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy, Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by four sisters, Margie,...
Jeffery A. Cordie
Aug. 28, 1952 - Oct. 25, 2022. Jeffery A. Cordie, age 70, unexpectedly died October 25, 2022, leaving behind a wife, Ann M. Tousignant; son David R. Cordie; daughter Elizabeth A. Bukowy (nee Cordie) (John D. Bukowy); sister Garilyn A. Truttschel (Robert W. Truttschel); and granddaughter Shelby A. Bukowy. Jeff...
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz), 77
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz) “Pat,” formerly of Cedarburg, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend at the age of 77. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Milwaukee to Carl Frederick and Jean Ellen (nee Ferry) Hintz. Pat worked as a cosmetologist and held several other office and retail positions. She moved with her husband, Robert, to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area in 2004 and returned in 2018 after his passing.
Scott W. Land
July 29, 1947 - Oct. 26, 2022. Scott W. Land of Waukesha passed away on October 26, 2022, at the age of 75, after complications with diabetes. He was surrounded by loved ones. Scott was born on July 29, 1947, to Glenn and Alice Land in Waukesha. Scott is survived...
Wording of Nov. 2022 Fox Point-Bayside School District referendum
Residents residing in the Fox Point-Bayside School District will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Voting "Yes" is a vote in support of maintaining the current residential tax increase that was first approved for July 2019-June 2023. A "No" vote brings the operational budget starting in the 2023-2024 school year down by $3.1 million or a loss of 21% of the budget.
Wording of Nov. 2022 School District of Random Lake referendum
Residents residing in the School District of Random Lake will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Shall the School District of Random Lake, Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions at the school building, including for a secure entrance, classrooms and a cafeteria/ multi-purpose space; combine and centralize two district libraries; renovations at the elementary/middle school and the high school; district-wide capital maintenance, safety and site improvements; construction of a maintenance facility; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, technology and equipment?
Washington County teams have good showing at state meets
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After his team put on a furious finish in the last mile to equal last year’s strong eighth place finish, the Hartford boys cross country coach Paul Horanoff happily took note of some very welcome accomplishments the Orioles checked off in the WIAA D1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Diana Kammueller (nee Battles)
Diana Kammueller (nee Battles) Diana Kammueller (nee Battles) entered God’s loving embrace on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was the cherished mother of Gwen (K. Thomas), Roger (Judy Hubacek), Brian (Marchelle), Dawn (Richard Wilcox Jr.), Joel (Donna), and mother-in-law to Sherri. Diana is further survived by 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Fastest girls in the state
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The sleeping giant that is Muskego’s girls cross country program was awoken. And there would be no giant-slaying on this day. Of the six races conducted on Ridges Golf Course Saturday afternoon, five were claimed by one of the top two-ranked teams in their respective divisions according to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association polls.
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
Special teams win it for Homestead
HARTFORD — Most football coaches believe that special teams impact a game every bit as much as the offense or defense. Friday’s WIAA Div. 2 second round playoff confrontation between North Shore Conference rivals Homestead and Hartford hinged on them. Homestead seniors Myles Kelly and Xavier Smith stormed...
Jane E. Hilt
Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 22, 2022. Jane E. Hilt of Waukesha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born in Waukesha on February 26, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Florence (nee Bellin) Parson. Jane graduated from Waukesha High...
Craig L. Piotrowski
Oct. 26, 1945 - Oct. 25, 2022. Craig L. Piotrowski passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, a day before his 77th birthday after a nine-month battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Beverly Piotrowski (nee Boelter) for 57 years. Loving father of James (Laura), David (Ellen) and Kristine (who preceded him to heaven). Dear grandfather of Maria, Thomas, Michael and Talia, with whom he cherished spending his time. He is also survived by other loving friends and family.
Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher)
Jan. 10, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2022. Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher) went to be with the Lord and joined her beloved husband and son on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Gullekson. Mom of Darryl Gullekson Sr. (Kim) and the late Darren Gullekson. Dear grandma of Darryl Gullekson Jr. and Krista Gullekson. Further survived by nephew Chucky and other friends.
MT Chamber honors community award recipients
MEQUON - The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Celebrate Your Community Awards Dinner Oct. 20 at The Watermark at Shully’s in Thiensville. The event recognizes businesses and individuals who make an outstanding impact on the community through exceptional leadership, support and involvement. The recipients were: Business of...
Incumbent Brooks, challenger Larsen vie for Assembly District 60 seat
Voters in parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties will vote for more than governor and senator Nov. 8. The Assembly District 60 race will pit incumbent Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, against newcomer Dan Larsen of Cedarburg. There are distinct differences between the two candidates. The Daily News spoke to them about...
‘Tis the season
WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Board and volunteers on Monday decorated downtown West Bend with Christmas garlands to get ready for the holiday season, and Thursday’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Old Settler’s Park, 200 N....
Holly Anne Gray
Holly Anne Gray (nee Riekkoff) of Brown Deer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Holly is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her children Rebecca (Matt Pulizos) and Taylor. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald, James, Liz, and twin sister, Heather. She will be missed by numerous close friends and family. Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Nancy Riekkoff; brother Ross and sister-in-law Cindy.
Laura Lorraine Osmundsen
Feb. 7, 1961 - Oct. 15, 2022. Laura Lorraine Osmundsen, 61, of Lake Geneva, passed away at her home on October 15, 2022. Laura is survived by four siblings, David (Debbie Norman) Osmundsen, Mark (Maribeth) Osmundsen, Sara (Craig) Wahlstedt and Mary (David Hofman) Osmundsen; her Aunt Sandra; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Brooks sentencing hearing to cover two days
Darrell Brook Jr., following his convictions on 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, will see his sentencing hearing cover parts of two days Nov. 15-16. Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese told Judge Jennifer Dorow there were at least 36 people who would like to read statements or have their comments read in court, in addition to about 10 others who sent in written comments.
