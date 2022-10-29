June 14, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2022. Jeanne Rae Jacobs of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 93. Jeanne was born on June 14, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Valtierra. Jeanne married Donald E. Jacobs on August 26, 1950. She was loved by many. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and being a loving mother and grandmother. She was a kind, loving and caring woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

